A Kissimmee man on a was killed early Sunday morning on his motorcycle when he collided with a car ahead and was thrown from the bike, Florida Highway Patrol reports. The 22-year-old man was traveling south on Orange Avenue, north of Wetherbee Road in south Orange County just before 2 a.m., FHP spokesperson Tara Crescenzi said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound just ahead, and the cyclist's Honda CBR600 struck the Honda in the rear. The impact caused the rider to be thrown from the bike. The rider was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased. The Deltona man driving the Accord was not injured an remained on-scene.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO