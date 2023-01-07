YES !! Transparency was her motto...then she went dark ..dark money...dark swearing in...laughed and couldn't say would follow the Constitution.. sign of the times to come with HoBbS ...DARK
good it should be because she's a liar and a thief towards our communities in Az. Now we will see who's going to pay people off to defend her.
It's must investigate DOUG DUCEY who have been received from president so much money and 70 million dollars for homeless people and his wife do DUCEY she was staff employer family services and she have abused multiple THOUSANDS American citizens in the state of Arizona and destroyed family and sent children to criminal Foster care and make federal funds millions dollars this is what it's about to the governor DUCEY must investigate and all this is ALL governors and governors and GALLEGO mayor city of Phoenix must investigate THROUGHOUT
Comments / 55