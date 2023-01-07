ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Sunnyside wins Peoria Tournament of Champions; Audrey Jimenez first female champ

Sunnyside world-class wrestler Audrey Jimenez continues to make history while helping the Blue Devils keep winning prestigious events. A week after earning her second consecutive title in the Mile High Challenge at Prescott Valley against male competition, Jimenez earned the 106-pound title Saturday also against males in the 56th Annual Peoria Tournament of Champions at Peoria High School. She is the first female champ in the event’s history.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit

PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Tempe, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The McClintock High School soccer team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on January 09, 2023, 17:00:00.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Maryvale’s furry friends is happy to be home, thanks to the first responders of the Phoenix fire department. On Saturday, crews from the Phoenix fire department Squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 came together to help rescue Bigsley, a dog trapped in a storm drain. The crews used special search equipment to find the dog and pull him out of the drain.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire

PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest man wanted in shooting of Scottsdale police sergeant

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police confirmed they have arrested the man accused of shooting and injuring a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at a downtown Phoenix apartment complex Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., Tempe police say officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dry, warm start to the week for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hi, everyone! Sunday night will be pleasant, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s across the Valley. We’ll start our work week off dry and warm before a quick-moving weather disturbance passes through the region by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain to the Valley and mountain snow Tuesday evening, and it will also cool temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains

An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

