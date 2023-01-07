Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm CommunityElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
AZFamily
Vitalant hosting blood drives as shortage continues; donors get free WM Phoenix Open tickets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vitalant, the U.S.’s largest independent blood services provider, has announced a national emergency blood shortage. And the organization is offering a good deal to complete your good deed. The blood supply for around 900 hospitals dipped to its lowest level in a year. Eligible donors,...
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside wins Peoria Tournament of Champions; Audrey Jimenez first female champ
Sunnyside world-class wrestler Audrey Jimenez continues to make history while helping the Blue Devils keep winning prestigious events. A week after earning her second consecutive title in the Mile High Challenge at Prescott Valley against male competition, Jimenez earned the 106-pound title Saturday also against males in the 56th Annual Peoria Tournament of Champions at Peoria High School. She is the first female champ in the event’s history.
Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit
PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
Tempe, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The McClintock High School soccer team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on January 09, 2023, 17:00:00.
AZFamily
Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Maryvale’s furry friends is happy to be home, thanks to the first responders of the Phoenix fire department. On Saturday, crews from the Phoenix fire department Squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 came together to help rescue Bigsley, a dog trapped in a storm drain. The crews used special search equipment to find the dog and pull him out of the drain.
Mesa Eastmark High School's Kevin Winegar in a fight of his own after championship win
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Eastmark High School linebacker Kevin Winegar is in a fight of his own after the team's first state championship title. "Our life has come to a standstill, but I'm here for it,” Doorly Winegar, Kevin Winegar’s mother, said. “That's what I'm here for."
AZFamily
Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire
PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
AZFamily
Police arrest man wanted in shooting of Scottsdale police sergeant
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police confirmed they have arrested the man accused of shooting and injuring a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at a downtown Phoenix apartment complex Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., Tempe police say officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old...
AZFamily
Dry, warm start to the week for central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hi, everyone! Sunday night will be pleasant, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s across the Valley. We’ll start our work week off dry and warm before a quick-moving weather disturbance passes through the region by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain to the Valley and mountain snow Tuesday evening, and it will also cool temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains
An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
