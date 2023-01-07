ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

By Cameron Arcand | The Center Square contributor
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week.

A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona.

“The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel said in the statement.

“Yuma Sector is dedicated to working with our state, local, and tribal counterparts to ensure a multi layered approach to secure our nation’s borders and protect our local community,” she continued.

Plans for the project had been public since last year and said that it would be finished in the summer.

The former Ducey administration placed storage containers at the gaps as a mitigation strategy, which led to a lawsuit and its subsequent removal in recent days. The Center Square reported on the stipulation filed in court that assured that the federal government would go forward with the project as part of an agreement to take the containers down.

As of the fiscal year 2023 so far, the Yuma sector has had nearly 50,000 migrant encounters, according to CBP data .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
FOX 28 Spokane

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
YUMA, AZ
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy