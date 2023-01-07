Read full article on original website
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m.
Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant …. A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and...
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
‘We got caught up in a mob mentality,’ 2 years since Jan. 6, pair arrested in Las Vegas admit guilt
Two years since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, one man arrested in Las Vegas for his role is beginning his sentence in federal prison; the other is awaiting a judge’s decision on his fate.
After emergency landing on Nevada highway, plane is hit by SUV, injuring 3 people
After safely making an emergency landing on a Nevada highway Saturday morning, a small plane was hit by an SUV, Nevada State Police said.
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
2 years later, Nevada attorney general remains silent on fake elector scheme
On the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office remained quiet on whether charges were pending -- or even if an investigation was underway – into the signing and submission of fake electoral votes from the Nevada Republicans.
Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in...
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley
Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man …. Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man...
Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
Gov. Lombardo: Time for state workers to return to offices; Sisolak-era COVID orders repealed
Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the first two executive orders of his administration on Friday -- including an expected call to get workers back into state offices to get their jobs done in person.
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Las Vegas Business Owner Sentenced to Prison for $5 million Ponzi Scheme
A Las Vegas business owner and operator who pleaded guilty to wire fraud was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for fraudulently soliciting more than $5 million in investments for his digital advertisement business. According to court documents, Robert Cortez Marshall, 43, operated...
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
