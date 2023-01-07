ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant …. A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins

Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG mum on investigation of 6 GOP electors in 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford won’t say if the state is investigating the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential 2020 election. “The moment I decide to comment on the fake electors, someone’s going to...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi

An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
ARIZONA STATE
8newsnow.com

Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley

Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man …. Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Business Owner Sentenced to Prison for $5 million Ponzi Scheme

A Las Vegas business owner and operator who pleaded guilty to wire fraud was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for fraudulently soliciting more than $5 million in investments for his digital advertisement business. According to court documents, Robert Cortez Marshall, 43, operated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo

In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
NEVADA STATE

