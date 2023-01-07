ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now

YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting threat puts Quincy School District staff on high alert; extra patrols requested

QUINCY - A heightened police presence will remain in effect for some time following a threat that was made on social media, according to Quincy Police. Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says an anonymous Facebook profile replied to a mid-December Quincy School District post that asked people to buy tickets in advance of a basketball game between Quincy and Ephrata.
QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
