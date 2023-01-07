ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
The Center Square

29 killed in battle after El Chapo's son arrested, ahead of Biden's Mexico visit

(The Center Square) – Gunfire erupted between the Mexican Defense Forces and the Sinaloa Cartel after the cartel leader's son was arrested and shortly after President Joe Biden announced he was meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador next week. On Thursday, Ovidio Guzman, the son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested by Mexican authorities, El Universal first reported. El Chapo is currently incarcerated in a maximum security federal prison in Colorado. ...
KVIA

WATCH: President Biden to visit El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit El Paso on Sunday. According to ABC News, the president will make a stop before his tip to Mexico City Monday for the North American Leaders' Summit. This will be his first trip to the border since taking...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White cooperating with DOJ

The White House is working with the Justice Department as it reviews classified documents from when President Biden served as vice president that were found in a private office last fall. Attorneys for Biden discovered the documents last November and notified the National Archives, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said in a statement. The […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings”...
KTSM

A look into Biden’s immigration plan ahead of his visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Biden is expected to be in El Paso this Sunday, to see what’s happening on the border firsthand and meet with local leaders. Ahead of the visit President Biden told migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti to not show up at the U.S.-Mexico Border as he announced a […]
