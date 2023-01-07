Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Mayor Oscar Leeser releases statement on President Biden’s visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement Thursday on President Biden’s upcoming visit to El Paso. President Joe Biden is expected to make a pitstop at the U.S. Mexico Border in El Paso this Sunday, as he plans travel to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. […]
Classified documents from Biden's time as vice president discovered at Penn Biden Center, White House says
A batch of records from President Biden's time as Vice President, including a “small number of documents with classified markings,” were discovered at the Penn Biden Center by the president's personal attorneys on Nov. 2, according to Richard Saubel, special counsel to the White House.
KVIA
WATCH: President Biden to visit El Paso Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit El Paso on Sunday. According to ABC News, the president will make a stop before his tip to Mexico City Monday for the North American Leaders' Summit. This will be his first trip to the border since taking...
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
Biden to visit El Paso County migrant services facility, Bridge of the Americas
President Biden planned to visit a county migrant assistance center and assess customs operations at the Bridge of the Americas during his visit to El Paso on Sunday, according to the White House.
Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White cooperating with DOJ
The White House is working with the Justice Department as it reviews classified documents from when President Biden served as vice president that were found in a private office last fall. Attorneys for Biden discovered the documents last November and notified the National Archives, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said in a statement. The […]
Biden makes tightly controlled visit to the southern border, his first as president
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants, including during a trip to a migrant respite center.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings”...
A look into Biden’s immigration plan ahead of his visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Biden is expected to be in El Paso this Sunday, to see what’s happening on the border firsthand and meet with local leaders. Ahead of the visit President Biden told migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti to not show up at the U.S.-Mexico Border as he announced a […]
Florida to pay around $35,000 for each migrant DeSantis sent to Martha’s Vineyard
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, was praised by many in his party; it is now going to cost the Republican state millions in legal fees.
