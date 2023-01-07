Read full article on original website
wtva.com
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
wtva.com
1 dead in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
wtva.com
Volunteers host clothing giveaway in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes on their backs and shoes on their feet. Mayfield Church of Christ held its second annual clothing giveaway today. Organizer Carson Miller said it’s an opportunity to help those in need. The giveaway...
wtva.com
Birthday celebration at Elvis Presley birthplace.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big celebration today at the home where the “King of Rock and Roll” was born. Elvis Aaron Presley was born January 8, 1935, in Tupelo. The house where he was born is now an historic museum. Today, the Elvis Presley Birthplace had a...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: American Furniture Growing their Team
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) -- American Furniture is looking to expand its production and bring in new employees in the Tupelo (Belden) and Pontotoc (Ecru) locations. The company makes upholstery furniture, such as recliners. Leaders say they recently picked up a large amount of business. "You get here, you do your...
wtva.com
Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded Saturday just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned.
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/06/23 – 1/09/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/09/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Mississippi woman dies after being trapped in weekend house fire
A Mississippi woman died in a weekend house fire after firefighters tried to rescue her from the blaze. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed the fatality in a post on social media Sunday morning. “It is with much sadness that NAFD confirms that we were dispatched to a fire on...
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
wtva.com
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery
A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
WAFF
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is charged with manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the death of a child at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin pleaded not guilty...
wtva.com
Local mental health professionals offer advice for 2023.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and so can the post-holiday season. Many people may feel like they have nothing to look forward to for a while, but there are ways to reset those feelings. Health professionals suggest finding things that matter, personally.
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Man For Attempted Auto Burglary
The Corinth Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Auto Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. On December 29, a male suspect made his way on foot burglarizing vehicles on Hickory Road, Roundelay Drive, and other nearby streets. The suspect was checking for unlocked vehicles. Video footage was obtained from...
