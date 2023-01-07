Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office
Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit […]
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
USDA Fines Major Iowa Puppy Mill After Years Of Violations
The featured image is a stock image, it was not taken on-site. A repeat offender has been cited for violations by the USDA yet again. Over the past six years, Happy Puppy dog-breeding has been cited for many violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They have recently received a fine of $12,600 for euthanizing unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections. According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the animals would then be left alone to die.
bellevueheraldleader.com
In upcoming legislative session, Iowa Democrats say they plan to fight Republican priorities
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats said they would push back against what they called the “radical ideas” of the Republican majority when the Iowa Legislature convenes for the 2023 session on Monday. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, of Coralville, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, of...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
1380kcim.com
Reynolds Expected To Highlight Tax Cut Success And Outline GOP’s Agenda For 2023 During Tuesday’s Condition Of The State Address
Pictured: Gov. Reynolds during her 2022 Condition of the State Address. The 2023 Iowa Legislative Session begins tomorrow (Monday), and the annual Condition of the State address is slated for Tuesday evening. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the legislature and Iowa citizens from the Iowa Capitol starting at 6 p.m. The address will be live-streamed via the Governor’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The GOP strengthened their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate following the Nov. 2022 elections. Reynolds is expected to highlight the state’s strong fiscal position and outline the party’s plan to overhaul the Iowa property tax system, reconfigure education funding to follow students instead of schools, and more. Links to where the Condition of the State will be broadcast are included below.
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
Court hearing involving huge bank fraud case is postponed
The first court hearing associated with what has been labeled one of the state’s largest bank fraud cases in history has been postponed to Tuesday.
Corydon Times-Republican
On Iowa Politics Podcast: What’s on tap for the legislative session?
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the circus that has been the election of the next U.S. House Speaker, and look ahead to the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for ease of transportation of fuel for heating
(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2023. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes.
kiow.com
Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa
The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
KCCI.com
Iowa voters express frustration over political battle for speaker of the house
GREENFIELD, Iowa — After more than a dozen votes in Congress have failed to secure a new speaker, Iowa voters are expressing frustration over what some call "silly" and "selfish" battles. Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short of a majority during the 13th round of voting Friday. "I think it's...
Corydon Times-Republican
Pritzker on pay raises for lawmakers, state leaders
During an unrelated news conference at Central Illinois Foodbank, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he sought raises for cabinet members to help recruit and retain talented people to leave the private sector.
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Comments / 0