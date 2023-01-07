Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with […]
cn2.com
CN2 Today: – Furry Pets of the Week
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County shares the Pets of the Week!. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
wfmynews2.com
No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
cn2.com
Ready to Laugh? Fort Mill Playhouse Planning Funny Fundraiser!
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Playhouse is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will help raise money and spirits. The Laugh Lab event is set for this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. Click below for tickets and watch video to learn more! Laurabree Monday sits down with longtime Board President Martha Ferguson and fellow Board Member Kelsey Marshall.
Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
Day & Night Cereal Bar offers a fun and yummy experience for the whole family
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Pick a point on a map and you’ll likely find a decent amount of bars, the kind of bars that serve alcoholic beverages. But in Rock Hill, there's a new kind of bar for the whole family. Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar is...
Charlotte Stories
Discovery Place Planning Massive Adults-Only Exhibit This Month – Top Secret: License To Spy
Charlotte’s favorite adults-only science event is coming back to the Discovery Place this year. Science on the Rocks will be returning on Friday, January 27, from 6:00–10:00 p.m. with a special sneak preview of the featured exhibition Top Secret: License to Spy before it opens to the public on Saturday.
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
qcitymetro.com
Lulu’s on Central is closed, but hope remains for their famous crab cakes
Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood on Central Avenue closed its doors this week after less than one year in business. The decision came after a string of popular businesses in the area have closed or announced plans to move — like tapas bar Soul Gastrolounge or rotisserie restaurant Coaltrane’s Char Grill — in 2022.
Cain Center of the Arts officially opens in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete. Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts officially opened in Cornelius on Saturday night. It was a $25-million dollar project that features a...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
visityorkcounty.com
Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County
Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
Construction could start this year on upscale, waterfront hotel on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A local real estate developer’s plan to bring an upscale hotel to the shores of Lake Norman appears to be moving forward, several years — and revisions — after it was first envisioned. Brett Krueger told The Charlotte Observer that the $250...
Comments / 0