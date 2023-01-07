Read full article on original website
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
South Carolina's McMaster introduces $36.4B budget proposal
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released his Executive Budget recommendations on Friday, which included $500 million each for the state’s rainy-day fund, the Department of Transportation and the state’s Economic Development grants. In total, the budget recommendation amounts to $36.4 billion in spending, up $1.7 billion from the 2022 budget. That spending includes $11.4 billion from the state’s general fund, $11.7 billion in federal funds and $13.3 billion from other funds. ...
coladaily.com
Crowd packs State House lawn for Stand Up for Life rally
A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 gathered at the State House in Columbia Saturday to protest abortion. The Stand Up for Life March and Rally was part of the annual Proudly Pro-Life Weekend, hosted by South Carolina Citizens for Life. Though scheduled long in advance, the rally came days...
Government Technology
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers
(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
FOX Carolina
Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
WJCL
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana
S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
wpde.com
SC earns more than $10B in investment and creates 14,000+ jobs in 2022
WPDE — 2022 was a big year for the Palmetto State. The South Carolina Department of Commerce recently released how many jobs, projects and capital investments came to the state. The South Carolina Department of Commerce said in 2022, there were 14,083 created, 120 new projects started and 10.27...
WIS-TV
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
kool1027.com
SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant
SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission continue hearing from customers on Duke Energy price increase
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to their request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the public service commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
South Carolina lawmakers to consider ending part of approval process for new health care facilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers will once again consider getting rid of part of the approval process for new health care facilities across the state. A bill in the State Senate would remove the Certificate of Need review process for most health care facilities in South Carolina. Only nursing homes would have […]
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
counton2.com
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end
SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
proclaimerscv.com
$800 Checks In February For You To Claim – see when exactly to apply for cash back
Two rebates worth up to $800 are out and eligible taxpayers have only about one month left to apply. The deadline for these two major rebates: taxpayers in South Carolina and Hurricane Ian victims. South Carolina is now saying a one-time relief payment as the residents are facing high inflation....
live5news.com
SC gas prices see another increase, state average remains below $3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina rose six cents over the last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $2.98, marking two straight weeks of increases to start 2023. The cheapest gas was priced at $2.50 on Sunday while the most expensive...
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
