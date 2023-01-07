ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Police arrest husband of missing Massachusetts woman

BOSTON (AP) — The husband of a missing Massachusetts woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly misleading investigators, according to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Massachusetts State Police and local police took Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, Massachusetts into custody after concluding they had “probable cause” to...
COHASSET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy