kymkemp.com
Tree lands on Beverly Drive house, kills utilities for Pneumonia Gulch: Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE – Tall trees swaying alarmingly in high winds gave up one of their number Saturday evening, as a redwood tree crashed into a home at 1551 Beverly Drive. The tree appeared to cleave part of a bedroom from the house, leaving the severed portion listing at an odd angle. No injuries were reported.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
kymkemp.com
Slide Forces Evacuation of Apartment Building in Rio Dell
Another housing unit is being lost in the beleaguered City of Rio Dell this morning. A slide is forcing the occupants out of the six-unit building at 30 Wildwood Avenue. The residents learned how serious the problem was after Rio Dell Police knocked on their doors at about 9 a.m. with the news they must leave immediately.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: Reopened] Hwy 36 Closed Near Bridgeville After Tree and Power Lines Collapse Onto Road
Hwy 36 near Bridgeville is closed at mile marker 23.3, according to a post made at 7:01 p.m. on Caltrans District 1 Facebook page. This is “due to trees and power lines in the roadway.”. Sadly, “There is no expected time to be reopened, Caltrans reports. Normally, you...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
kymkemp.com
Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck
A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Earthquakes Get Dedicated Long-Term Recovery Line
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency:. Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,...
kymkemp.com
Pelican Bay Blues
An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
kymkemp.com
SUV Crash Knocks Out Power to Stoplight Near Henderson and E
According to scanner traffic, a gray Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility box near the intersection of Henderson Street and E Street in Eureka around 8:30 a.m. First responders are reporting that the woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, but the crash “completely” knocked out power to the stoplight at that intersection. Public Works has been requested to the scene to deal with the stoplight. Avoid the area if possible.
Zoo in California That Comes Complete with Suspension Bridges Is So Unique
It would be so nice to spend an afternoon here.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20
View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
kymkemp.com
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
North Coast Journal
Hazardous Weather to Hit Humboldt with Flood, Wind Watches Issued
The National Weather Service is imposing flood and high wind watches on the North Coast and has issued a hazardous weather outlook with very high winds and days of rain in the forecast. “A major storm system will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall...
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
