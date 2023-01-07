ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastvillagetimes.com

Cody Moon ready to take his game to the next level at SDSU

SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Butler Leads Aztecs MBB to Win in Wyoming

San Diego State's men's basketball program had won eight straight games against Wyoming, with four straight coming on the road. However, any time a team that plays at sea level goes 7,100 feet in the air, things have the potential to go haywire. Not only did the Aztecs not suffer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Women’s Basketball Team at Palomar Top-Ranked in State

SAN MARCOS — Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the undefeated women’s basketball team at Palomar College has been ranked No. 1 in the state by the Coaches Association, setting them up for a strong drive toward the state tournament next month. The California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate

ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
ENCINITAS, CA

