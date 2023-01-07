Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
eastvillagetimes.com
Cody Moon ready to take his game to the next level at SDSU
According to the University of New Mexico Admissions website, the estimated cost for a full-time student during the current academic year is $27,471. Subtract room and board for someone who lives locally in Albuquerque, and the annual cost drops to $16,555. Multiply that annual amount by four, and a prospective student needs anywhere from $66,220 to $109,884 to complete a four-year degree.
NBC San Diego
Butler Leads Aztecs MBB to Win in Wyoming
San Diego State's men's basketball program had won eight straight games against Wyoming, with four straight coming on the road. However, any time a team that plays at sea level goes 7,100 feet in the air, things have the potential to go haywire. Not only did the Aztecs not suffer...
northcountydailystar.com
Women’s Basketball Team at Palomar Top-Ranked in State
SAN MARCOS — Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the undefeated women’s basketball team at Palomar College has been ranked No. 1 in the state by the Coaches Association, setting them up for a strong drive toward the state tournament next month. The California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your Cravings
San Diego is a food lover's paradise, and while the city is known for its fine dining and craft cocktail scene, it also has a wealth of fast food options that are sure to satisfy. Here are seven of the best fast food restaurants in San Diego:
lacademie.com
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
nrn.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken signs deal to bring the biscuit franchise to San Diego, California
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a franchise deal to bring the award-winning biscuit brand to San Diego, Calif. The agreement marks the brands first San Diego franchise deal and comes just months after Rise opened its first California location in Thousand Oaks in Q4 of 2022. At...
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again
A state board has cited the establishment at least four times
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
San Diego Channel
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
kusi.com
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
NBC San Diego
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
Tesla owner faces costly tire bill after encountering potholes on La Jolla road
A San Diegan who owns a Tesla is sharing his frustrations after potholes on a road in La Jolla left him with damaged tires and a pretty expensive bill.
MiraCosta College offers free technical training to fill Oceanside jobs
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City of Oceanside is partnering with MiraCosta College to help fill some jobs and build new careers. Oceanside residents are eligible for this free program. They can learn skills that could lead to careers in everything from biomedical to welding, and even brewing beer. "The...
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
Comments / 0