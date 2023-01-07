Read full article on original website
U.S. Coast Guard seize hundreds fish caught illegally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of pounds of illegally caught fish were seized in federal waters off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.. Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast,...
KHOU
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
electrek.co
Tesla starts hiring for its ‘license to print money,’ aka lithium refinery
Tesla is starting to hire for its new lithium refinery, which Elon Musk referred to as a “license to print money” in Corpus Christi, Texas. In September 2022, we learned that Tesla has a plan to build a lithium refining facility on the Gulf Coast of Texas. At...
Christmas Eve oil spill gets closer to containment, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleanup of the Christmas Eve oil spill continues with U.S. Coast Guard officials telling 3NEWS that many areas have been cleared. Cleanup crews are reporting that an estimated 145 barrels worth of oil have been collected so far. "They're starting on Ingleside and they're working...
'Recycle Right' program has saved the city of Corpus Christi $500K
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Officer Kimberly Tamez is just one of the workers who go neighborhood-to-neighborhood looking through your recycle bin to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. One of the biggest no-nos she sees in...
Emergency closure on McArdle Road and Staples Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a waterline break, the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street is closed until further notice. Water service is still in place at this time and has not been cut off. As safety is a top priority, motorists are advised to take an...
Nueces County Junior Livestock show kicks off with horse show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock show was held at the Richard m. Bourchard Regional Fairgrounds. Exhibitors gathered in Robstown to begin this year's livestock show with a horse show. 18 kids competed with ages ranging from third to twelfth grade. Event organizers said starting with...
'It's life or death': Corpus Christi health expert shares the benefits of learning CPR
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The act of performing CPR is what saved Buffalo Defensive back Damar Hamlin's life. While getting CPR certified is a hot topic, the American Heart Association of Corpus Christi is reminding people to stop by their CPR kiosk at La Palmera mall. The kiosk's purpose...
State Highway 358 near Airline re-opens after man dies trying to cross freeway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The westbound lanes of State Highway 358 have re-opened after a fatal traffic accident occurred on the westbound side of the freeway. A man died while reportedly trying to cross the freeway at around 7:40 p.m., said Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace, causing the closure between Airline Road and Nile Drive.
STSARS program helps slow fentanyl crisis in South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On February fourth, South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services will host a "champions" fundraiser to highlight over-dose and provide education on the serious topic. For several months, our 3NEWS team reported many stories of how opioids have been circulating the streets around and turns out,...
Dr. Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon to honor leaders in education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you blaze a trail in history, you leave behind a path for others to make their own way forward. If there was ever a South Texas native to do so, it was Dr. Hector P. Garcia, whose legacy as a civil rights activist is set to be honored on Jan. 20 at his foundation's Legacy Luncheon.
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
Condition of city bridges under review following Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The condition of the Yorktown mud bridge brings into question the safety and maintenance of other bridges throughout Corpus Christi. Wednesday it was learned that as soon as the incident happened the city's storm water department expedited the review of the condition of the other 67 bridges within the city.
County commissioners pass resolution of support for second bridge to The Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday supporting the construction of a second bridge onto Padre Island. A location for the second bridge has not yet been released. The massive project, which Mayor Paulette Guajardo said could cost up to $1 billion, would take help...
Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
Rise in egg prices impacting local bakers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the CDC over 57 million birds have been affected by the bird flu. This deadly virus has reduced egg production which has driven up prices. There have been more than 700 reported outbreaks of the bird flu among poultry. For small business owners...
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
