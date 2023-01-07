ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

STSARS program helps slow fentanyl crisis in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On February fourth, South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services will host a "champions" fundraiser to highlight over-dose and provide education on the serious topic. For several months, our 3NEWS team reported many stories of how opioids have been circulating the streets around and turns out,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Rise in egg prices impacting local bakers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the CDC over 57 million birds have been affected by the bird flu. This deadly virus has reduced egg production which has driven up prices. There have been more than 700 reported outbreaks of the bird flu among poultry. For small business owners...
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

