IB Nation Sports Talk's Friday Rapid Fire

It's Friday and that means a special edition of Rapid Fire from IB Nation Sports Talk. We have plenty of discussion on Notre Dame topics and more on today's show!

The special Friday edition of IB Nation Sports Talk's Rapid Fire caps a busy week for Notre Dame football. Topics today include:

Is incoming Wake Forest grad transfer the biggest recruit of the Marcus Freeman era?

era? The impact of Irish defensive end Justin Ademilola declaring for the NFL Draft rather than returning for a 6th year of eligibility.

declaring for the NFL Draft rather than returning for a 6th year of eligibility. We also discuss more on the Notre Dame quarterback situation going forward. How will Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli be impacted?

and be impacted? Chris Tyree 's future.

(See more show topics below).

Other Rapid Fire show topics include: