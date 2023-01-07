ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

IB Nation Sports Talk's Friday Rapid Fire

By Sean Stires
 2 days ago

It's Friday and that means a special edition of Rapid Fire from IB Nation Sports Talk. We have plenty of discussion on Notre Dame topics and more on today's show!

The special Friday edition of IB Nation Sports Talk's Rapid Fire caps a busy week for Notre Dame football. Topics today include:

  • Is incoming Wake Forest grad transfer the biggest recruit of the Marcus Freeman era?
  • The impact of Irish defensive end Justin Ademilola declaring for the NFL Draft rather than returning for a 6th year of eligibility.
  • We also discuss more on the Notre Dame quarterback situation going forward. How will Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli be impacted?
  • Chris Tyree 's future.

Other Rapid Fire show topics include:

  • Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper announced he is transferring to Notre Dame. How much does the grad transfer moved the needle?
  • Jim Harbaugh has gone from hot NFL coaching candidate to in hot water for alleged NCAA violations.
  • USC coach Lincoln Riley , his quarterback Caleb Williams , Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy , and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian all had questionable behavior at their bowl games.
  • Tailgating will not be allowed at college football's national championship game.

247Sports

Postgame Thoughts: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — That’s a wrap on the week. The five Notre Dame players who signed in December including linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell, defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and safety Adon Shuler, saw their prep careers come to a close inside the Alamodome.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka High School Wrestling team wins 3A state championship

FRANKLIN, Ind., --- The Mishawaka High School Wrestling team won the 3A state championship over the weekend. The team got a big welcome home from the community Saturday night with a fire truck escort after they returned from Franklin for the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, where the best teams in the state are invited to compete.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

First Fridays of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOOD

Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holtz of Porter Township. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
WNDU

Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming

(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
South Bend, IN
