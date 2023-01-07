IB Nation Sports Talk's Friday Rapid Fire
It's Friday and that means a special edition of Rapid Fire from IB Nation Sports Talk. We have plenty of discussion on Notre Dame topics and more on today's show!
The special Friday edition of IB Nation Sports Talk's Rapid Fire caps a busy week for Notre Dame football. Topics today include:
- Is incoming Wake Forest grad transfer the biggest recruit of the Marcus Freeman era?
- The impact of Irish defensive end Justin Ademilola declaring for the NFL Draft rather than returning for a 6th year of eligibility.
- We also discuss more on the Notre Dame quarterback situation going forward. How will Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli be impacted?
- Chris Tyree 's future.
(See more show topics below).
Other Rapid Fire show topics include:
- Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper announced he is transferring to Notre Dame. How much does the grad transfer moved the needle?
- Jim Harbaugh has gone from hot NFL coaching candidate to in hot water for alleged NCAA violations.
- USC coach Lincoln Riley , his quarterback Caleb Williams , Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy , and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian all had questionable behavior at their bowl games.
- Tailgating will not be allowed at college football's national championship game.
