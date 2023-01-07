Read full article on original website
Katie Holmes Just Carried The Quintessential Everyday Handbag In NYC
Katie Holmes fans are used to seeing their idol in stylish yet totally wearable off-duty outfits. The star’s looks are mainly comprised of timeless wardrobe essentials — think medium wash jeans, a white tee, or a neutral-hued longline wool coat. The actor’s latest New York City look from Dec. 29, too, fell in line with her usual casual-cool attire, but there was one piece that stood out in particular. Namely, you’ll want to take note of Holmes’ black tote bag from Chloé, which was roomy enough to fit all of the actor’s essentials for a busy day.
The "Balletcore" Bun Is on the Rise For 2023
If you dreamt of being a ballerina when you were younger, or just enjoyed watching "The Nutcracker" every holiday season, now's your time to live out that fantasy. The "balletcore" aesthetic is on the rise, having garnered over 269 million views on TikTok with the subsequent hashtag. The videos included are riddled with bodysuits, leg warmers, ballet flats, bows, and wrap sweaters, but if you don't want to buy an entirely new wardrobe, the "balletcore" ballet bun hairstyle trend is your easiest way in.
What Are "Rich Girl" Nails?
As much as we love nail art, there's no denying the magnetic pull of a simple, classic, single-color look. Over the last year, we've seen more minimal manicure trends dominate while over-the-top styles took a backseat. Milk-bath, supermodel, and glazed-doughnut nails are all proof of this, but one of our favorites might be the rising "rich girl" nails coined by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik.
I Mastered the "TikTok Top Knot" in 5 Minutes Flat
The "TikTok top knot" is trending on social media. Achieving the look is easy and takes less than five minutes. One editor tried out the TikTok top knot and is sharing her results. Let's face it: not every day can be a good hair day. I have a few go-to...
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Gen Z shocked to see what 45-year-olds looked like in the 1990s
A popular 1990s film has sparked a discussion about how Hollywood portrayed people in their 40s in the late-20th century versus today. Filmmaker Jessica Ellis started the conversation when she tweeted a poster for “Father of the Bride 2,” featuring stars Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in their classic mom and dad get-ups. In the follow up to 1991’s “Father of the Bride,” the A-listers reprised their roles as ...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after cooking video divides fans
Victoria Beckham jumped to Brooklyn Beckham’s defense after his recent cooking video caused quite a stir on social media. Posh Spice had a firm response to critics who called her eldest son’s roast beef “raw” as he proudly shared a clip of the dish with his 14.7 million Instagram followers. “It’s rare people not raw,” Victoria wrote, addressing the disparaging comments on her Instagram Story. The “Wannabe” singer added that she will be “attempting this” for her husband David Beckham, and her three other kids. In the video, the 23-year-old was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee as the pair took on a traditional...
T.J. Holmes's Dating History Reveals He Has a Type: Powerful Women
Daytime news talk shows are not typically where viewers go for their daily dose of television drama, but the revelation that "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are dating may have changed that. When photos of the journalists vacationing in upstate New York together appeared online via the Daily...
I became the poster girl for sobriety, then returned to big nights on the lash
It’s a dizzying experience to go from inveterate binge drinker to poster girl for sobriety. In my defence, I never asked to be the spokesperson for a modern-day temperance movement. My breakup with booze was always meant to be a year-long personal experiment. It came after more than two decades of epic partying. The hangovers were starting to hit harder and last longer. It felt as if I was drowning in a drinking culture that used alcohol to celebrate, commiserate and commemorate. In the shadow of my 35th birthday, I decided it was time for a spell on dry land.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Thinks She Attracts "the Worst Men" — Here's Why
Emily Ratajkowski is done appealing to the male gaze. Or at least, has made it a "lifelong project" to rewire the brain to not think about it so much. But, of course, that's easier said than done. Throughout her career as a model, author, and actor (shout-out to "Gone Girl"),...
Rita Ora Commands Attention in Daring Lace Dress With Towering Platform Sandals at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event
Rita Ora went with a daring look at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles. The “Your Song” musician wore a plum-colored gown from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection, made up of sheer lace. The dress reached Ora’s ankles and featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. Under the dress, Ora added black underwear that was visible under the transparent material of the gown. Ora accessorized the outfit with large sparkly earrings, a thin bracelet, rings and a clutch from Rodo. This certainly isn’t the first time Ora has donned a bold, sheer look; she wore a...
Khloé Kardashian Says a New Hairstyle ‘Changed the Shape of My Face’
Khloé Kardashian kicked off the new year with some sass. On Tuesday, January 3, the Kardashians star posted pictures of herself from a photo shoot for Sorbet magazine on Instagram. The reaction? Some people in the comments are saying Khloé’s face is heavily edited, and others joke that she looks like Heidi Klum and even Taylor Swift.
Adidas is suing luxury designer Thom Browne over his use of stripes — and Browne showed up to court in a shorts suit and one striped sock
Thom Browne's collegiate-inspired clothes often include four parallel stripes, which Adidas says can confuse consumers.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Stylists reveal 6 sneaker trends that are in and 2 that are out for 2023
Fashion experts told Insider what sneakers are on trend, including Hoka, Adidas, Nike, and New Balance, and how to style them for 2023.
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Olivia Wilde Spotted With Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, 1 Month After Harry Styles Split: Photos
Olivia Wilde, 38, spent some quality time with her two adorable kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, just one month after she and Harry Styles called it quits. The actress, who shares her son and daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis, dressed casually in a white Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow and red sneakers during the outing. She also added sunglasses, a green baseball cap, and had her hair in a braid as she held a tote bag.
