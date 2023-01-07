Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
humboldtsports.com
CR women get back to winning ways in conference opener
The College of the Redwoods women’s basketball team won its conference opener on Saturday, getting the better of Shasta 61-49 at Lumberjack Arena. With standout sophomore Rachel Valdez sidelined with a knee injury and doubtful to return this season, a number of players picked up the slack. Most notably...
humboldtsports.com
WRESTLING ROUNDUP — Huskies shine at Anderson tournament; Warriors win league opener
The Fortuna boys placed 13th at the two-day Anderson tournament this weekend, with two Huskies taking home an individual title. Also on Friday, the Del Norte Warriors won their H-DNL dual meet opener in Crescent City, defeating the McKinleyville Panthers 69-9. At Anderson, Fortuna’s Mason Evanow had another strong tournament...
humboldtsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Big wins for McKinleyville, Del Norte
After a couple of days of postponements because of the weather and power outages, H-DNL boys basketball returned on Friday night, with some big games in both the Big 5 and Little 4. The Big 5 got under way with a huge showdown in McKinleyville, where the host Panthers enjoyed...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake
It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:51 p.m.: Chains Required on Hwy 36] Roads: What You Need to Know Before You Travel in Northwestern California
Today will be rainy and windy across most of northwestern California. However, expect heavy snow above 4500 feet in Northern Trinity County, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. And there is snow in parts of Siskiyou County. “Sunday afternoon could give us a short break in the wind...
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
actionnewsnow.com
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
Zoo in California That Comes Complete with Suspension Bridges Is So Unique
It would be so nice to spend an afternoon here.
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes
The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
kiem-tv.com
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
kymkemp.com
SUV Crash Knocks Out Power to Stoplight Near Henderson and E
According to scanner traffic, a gray Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility box near the intersection of Henderson Street and E Street in Eureka around 8:30 a.m. First responders are reporting that the woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, but the crash “completely” knocked out power to the stoplight at that intersection. Public Works has been requested to the scene to deal with the stoplight. Avoid the area if possible.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event
Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s storms. Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event. Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s...
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
