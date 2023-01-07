The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO