Eureka, CA

humboldtsports.com

CR women get back to winning ways in conference opener

The College of the Redwoods women’s basketball team won its conference opener on Saturday, getting the better of Shasta 61-49 at Lumberjack Arena. With standout sophomore Rachel Valdez sidelined with a knee injury and doubtful to return this season, a number of players picked up the slack. Most notably...
EUREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake

It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
FERNDALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge

CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
CORNING, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes

The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County preparing for floods

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Current Humboldt County Road Closures

Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
REDDING, CA
kiem-tv.com

Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone

The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
TRINIDAD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

SUV Crash Knocks Out Power to Stoplight Near Henderson and E

According to scanner traffic, a gray Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility box near the intersection of Henderson Street and E Street in Eureka around 8:30 a.m. First responders are reporting that the woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, but the crash “completely” knocked out power to the stoplight at that intersection. Public Works has been requested to the scene to deal with the stoplight. Avoid the area if possible.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event

Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s storms. Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event. Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center

On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA

