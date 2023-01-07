Read full article on original website
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
