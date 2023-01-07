Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Birmingham proposing a new program to help the homeless community sleep safe
The Magic City has some incredible, loving neighbors. The City of Birmingham is proposing a safe sleep pilot program before the city council on Tuesday, January 10. Read on to learn all about this program. Giving everyone a safe place to sleep. Everyone deserves to have a home, so the...
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon Birmingham businesses, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Have you been on the hunt for a new sushi spot? Or maybe you’re craving some ice cream. We have the latest new and coming soon Birmingham businesses to check out this week. Keep reading to see what’s new around the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. K & J’s...
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week, including a $32M makeover for Bill Noble Park + a huge addition to the Birmingham skyline
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As you gear yourself up for the week, read on for some of the hottest stories you may have missed, including Interstellar Ginger Beer in Alabaster closing, Bill Noble Park’s $32M makeover and more. Bar La Fête makes Robb Report’s list of 25 most beautiful restaurants...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City
On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
Birmingham Zoo hosts Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A flashy, fun and educational event is lighting up the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. Visitors will be able to learn different facts about animals from larger-than-life lanterns illuminating the zoo until Jan. 16. Birmingham Zoo CEO and President Chris Pfefferkorn says the event […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
Bham Now
New year, new career: how YOU can excel in real estate in 2023
Are you looking to jumpstart a new career in 2023? With its flexible schedule and potential for business growth, a career in real estate can be an appealing option—just ask Melinda Scott. After taking a break from the housing market to raise her family, Melinda recently joined the team at LAH Real Estate to re-start her career. Keep reading to see if real estate is the right choice for you!
momcollective.com
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
Bham Now
UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building
Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Safe sleep is likely something you take for granted, but it is far from a given, especially for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Now the city of Birmingham is stepping up in an effort to better those resident’s lives. The city envisions the Safe...
‘Hamilton’ and beyond: 5 famous musicals you can see in Birmingham in 2023
Theatergoers in Birmingham are looking forward to a blockbuster start to 2023. A national touring production of “Hamilton” will arrive on Jan. 24 (finally)! We’ll have 16 chances to see the Tony-winning show, which caused a sensation on Broadway and catapulted creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to stardom. Other...
