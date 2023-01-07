Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
ABC6.com
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two men after report of woman being chased, fired upon
Fall River Police have arrested two men after a shooting Saturday evening in the south end of the city. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Saturday shortly after 10 p.m., the Fall River Police Department responded to the area of Tuttle Street and Dwelly Street in response to a report of shots fired.
whdh.com
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
GoLocalProv
NEW: 11-Year-Old Charged in Cranston—Private School Student Threatened Cranston West Student
Cranston Police on Monday announced that an 11-year-old has been charged with making a threat against Cranston West High School. The student, according to police, attends a private school. Cranston Police released the following statement. "A threat was reported to the Cranston Police Department on Sunday, January 8, 2023 by...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
Blood, Knife Found In Basement Of Missing Cohasset Woman's Home: Prosecutor
New details have emerged about the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset and her husband's alleged interference with authorities and their investigation. Brian Walshe, age 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9 after he was arrested for misleading investigators in their search of his wife Ana Walshe on Sunday.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest after man allegedly threatens clerk, demands money and cigarettes
Fall River Police made an arrest Friday evening after a man allegedly made threats, demands, and caused damage. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ruby’s Convenience Store, 1737 Bay Street, in response to a report of an armed robbery. During his investigation,...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
NECN
Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy
At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
Turnto10.com
Police provide extra presence at Cranston High School West as threat is investigated
(WJAR) — There was an increased police presence at Cranston High School West on Monday as a threat made on social media was investigated, according to the school’s principal. On Monday afternoon, the Cranston Police Department announced it has arrested an 11-year-old juvenile responsible for the threat and...
fallriverreporter.com
Murder trial of New Bedford man accused of killing 25-year-old Jorge Vieira of Fall River set to begin
The murder trial of a New Bedford man accused of killing a Fall River man is set to begin Monday in Fall River Superior court. A then 23-year-old Nathan Silva is accused of stabbing to death 25-year-old Jorge Vieira. Just before 7:30 a.m., on Saturday January 11, 2020, Fall River...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket
(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Jamaica Plain
At about 2:20 AM, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite firearm arrest of Randy Pizzaro, 31, of Central Falls, RI, in the area of 962 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. As a part of an ongoing investigation, officers made contact with the...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Rhode Island man sentenced to decades in state prison for shooting police officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to state prison after pleading to shooting a police officer. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, at a hearing on Wednesday, 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson of Providence entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of intent to commit murder, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.
newbedfordguide.com
Two-car accident on Allen Street leaves two New Bedford residents with injuries
At approximately 10:30pm Sunday night, the New Bedford Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Allen Street and Brownell Streets. Upon arrival, police found two seriously damaged cars with one upside down. Eyewitnesses sound they were woken up by loud sound...
Police seeking charges against Middleborough school worker who allegedly assaulted 5th grader
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass — Police are looking to press charges against a Middleborough school worker that allegedly assaulted a fifth grader Thursday afternoon. According to Middleborough Police, the fifth grader was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria worker shortly before 2:30 p.m. The student was evaluated by the school nurse...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
nrinow.news
Two Burrillville teens arrested for felony assault of police officers
BURRILLVILLE – Two teenage girls were remanded to the Rhode Island Training School after first trying to evade, and then physically assaulting and threatening police officers during an incident last month. The girls, both age 17 and from Burrillville, were charged with two counts of felony assault of a...
