Police investigate after car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy

At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
WOONSOCKET, RI
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Jamaica Plain

At about 2:20 AM, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite firearm arrest of Randy Pizzaro, 31, of Central Falls, RI, in the area of 962 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. As a part of an ongoing investigation, officers made contact with the...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Rhode Island man sentenced to decades in state prison for shooting police officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to state prison after pleading to shooting a police officer. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, at a hearing on Wednesday, 22-year-old Tyrone Robinson of Providence entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of intent to commit murder, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
WORCESTER, MA

