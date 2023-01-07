ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Trucking company involved in Danville monkey crash shuts down

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Quebedeaux’s Transport, the trucking company involved in the crash that led to monkeys escaping last year in Danville , has shut down, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals .

The crash happened just under one year ago on January 21st when the tractor-trailer collided with a dump truck off Interstate 80. Out of the 100 monkeys being transported, only four had escaped.

Raising awareness about human trafficking

Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.

In a press release from PETA, the shutdown came after they submitted evidence to the USDA and U.S. Department of Transportation the company appeared to have illegally transported hundreds of monkeys , who were not properly quarantined.

PETA and the DOT confirmed the closure after the owner, Jeff Quebedeaux, made the announcement on LinkedIn. According to PETA, the closure also follows Quebedeaux’s attempt at turning an obsolete Louisiana human prison into a quarantine facility that would house hundreds of monkeys imported into the states for use in laboratories.

More
