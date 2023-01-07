Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft's Announcement
Major changes could soon be coming to Foxborough, Massachusetts. In a season ticket holder email from Robert Kraft (shared by 98.5 "The Sports Hub's" Joe Murray), the Patriots owner apologized to fans for a disappointing season and said the team will be making "critical evaluations" of its football operations. The...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Rob Gronkowski donates to Damar Hamlin's charity in true 'Gronk' fashion
Rob Gronkowski went into full-on “Gronk” mode when donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s toy drive charity. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was transferred to UC Medical Center and listed in critical condition, after having his heartbeat restored on the field.
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
qcnews.com
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season
He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
NFL Reporter Floats Potential New Job For Patriots’ Jerod Mayo
The Patriots’ offensive coaching structure could — and definitely should — change this offseason after the unit struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season. The turnover on Bill Belichick’s staff might not be limited to that side of the football, though. A New England exit in the...
NBC Sports
Breer: Three OC options for Pats not named Bill O'Brien
The New England Patriots almost certainly will find a new play-caller for the 2023 season after a lackluster year with Matt Patricia at the controls. Rumors have pointed toward Bill O'Brien being the man for the job, but what if the former Patriots offensive coordinator doesn't return?. Rick Stroud of...
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Damar Hamlin Facetimes with Michael Rubin and Meek Mill During Football Sunday
Damar Hamlin has been active from his Cincinnati hospital bed. In addition to launching shirts to support causes and cheering on his team, Hamlin had a facetime call with Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. “Back Working [heart emoji] Back Smiling!!!” Hamlin captioned the moment on his Instagram story. The...
Major change must be afoot for Patriots offense in 2023 | Chris Mason
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On a sun-splashed morning at The Breakers last March, Robert Kraft stood in front of Floridian shrubbery and spoke with unbridled optimism about the season to come. Coming off a Wild Card berth, the owner believed his Patriots could be real contenders in the 2022...
Patriots icon Matthew Slater emotional after likely playing final NFL game
New England Patriots special teams ace and icon Matthew Slater didn’t explicitly say if Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills was his final NFL game, but he heavily implied it was when speaking moments after the game. Slater fought back tears as he acknowledged that his playing days...
