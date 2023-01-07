ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in multiple shootings

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police continue to search for a man in connection with multiple Tuesday night shootings. The Searcy Police Department requests the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Aaron Warren. According to a news release, he is considered a person of interest in a series of shootings at...
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy