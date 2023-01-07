Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.
KATV
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Police: Homicide investigation underway on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock police officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:40 p.m. and found an adult black male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the victim died at the scene. The Little Rock Police Department has launched a homicide investigation in...
Conway police investigating shooting, 3 injured
Conway police said they are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
Arkansas State Police: Pursuit leads to shooting in Faulkner County, 1 dead
Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the death of one man after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.
KATV
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
Little Rock police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.
Arkansas officer, 3 troopers placed on administrative leave after suspect killed
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A Mayflower police officer and three state troopers were put on administrative leave following a shooting incident that happened on Sunday. At around 1:00 a.m. on January 8, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were doing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Michael "Scotty" Helton.
KATV
Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
Searcy police release names of men killed in shooting at McDonalds
The Searcy Police Department has released the names of the two men killed in a Tuesday night shooting at a local restaurant.
Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
KATV
Little Rock man shot in the face, 1 teen injured in Monday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one Little Rock man in critical condition and a teenager injured Monday morning. Officials said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis Road at around 3:39 a.m. When they arrived,...
Kait 8
Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in multiple shootings
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police continue to search for a man in connection with multiple Tuesday night shootings. The Searcy Police Department requests the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Aaron Warren. According to a news release, he is considered a person of interest in a series of shootings at...
Arkansas police make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
2 people killed in Searcy shootings Tuesday night, suspect still loose
Three shootings in half an hour took the lives of two people in Searcy Tuesday night. According to police, the person responsible for two of those shootings is still on the loose.
