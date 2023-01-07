Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Meri and Kody Brown: It Really is Over! We've Terminated Our Marriage!
Meri Brown and Kody Brown have decided to end all speculation. Following multiple seasons of Sister Wives that have focused on their fractured relationship — along with a recent one-on-one special during which Kody said he didn’t consider himself married any longer to Meri — the spiritual spouses have issued a joint statement.
Jinger Duggar Memoir: I Like Wearing Pants, But Total Freedom Scares Me!
As we previously reported, some of Jinger Duggar’s own supporters might not like her new book. Becoming Free Indeed doesn’t take too kindly to Free Jinger fans. Jinger may be “free” of the toxic ideology of the restrictive cult of her childhood … but she explains that she doesn’t want actual self-determination.
Sister Wives to Lawyer Up, Possibly Sue Kody Brown for Child Support
As has been well documented at this point, three Sister Wives cast members are no longer romantically involved with Kody Brown. But this doesn’t mean they won’t be involved with their former spiritual spouse in a very different manner down the line. According to Radar Online, Meri, Christine...
Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!
Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
Kody Brown Makes Desperate Plea to Estranged Sons, Says He's "Very Sad"
We already know that Kody Brown is an inattentive and selfish spouse who has lost three-quarters of his sister wives due to his attitude and behavior. The TLC personality is also an inattentive and selfish father who has no relationship with at least two of his children due to his attitude and behavior.
Robyn Brown Defends Kody, Tells Sister Wives: He Loved You Even When You Were Fat!
On Sunday night’s special one-on-one episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown got REALLY mad when the show’s host dared to ask whether or not Robyn was his favorite spouse. This, of course, has been assumed by fans of the TLC series for years now. It’s also been spoken...
Prince Harry Reveals Kate Middleton Text Messages That Reduced Meghan Markle to Tears
After months of hype and controversy, Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hits US bookstores today. Of course, leaked excerpts provided an early glimpse of the book’s content and gave the royal family advance warning. Harry did not go easy on his loved ones in the book, with Prince...
Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Custody Hearing: This Will Decide Our Kids' Future!
Last year, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins teamed up to fight to regain custody of their sons, Pierre and Ethan. The quasi-estranged spouses lost custody separately — months apart — in 2021 and 2022. They want to get them back. For months, Paul has (perhaps unwisely) publicly railed...
Prince Harry Finally Addresses Rumors That King Charles Is Not His Real Father
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir, Spare, has been making nonstop headlines this week. Fans who were disappointed by the lack of scathing allegations and high-stakes drama in Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Netflix series have no doubt been placated by the abundance of both in Harry’s literary debut.
Prince Harry Has Crossed Point of No Return, Will Never Be Welcomed Back Into Family, Insiders Say
Despite the months of hype surrounding Prince Harry’s debut memoir, the book landed with even more of a splash than anticipated. Many suspected that the Harry would share scathing new revelations about his unique upbringing and his strained relationships with the people who raised him. But few expected that...
