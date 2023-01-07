Read full article on original website
MissKushwood O
1d ago
Y'all are some kind of slow in these comments 🤣 It wasn't a cat in the luggage with the snake. They are talking about another situation where a cat was found in a backpack at another airport about a month ago 😭
Reply(13)
16
Harold L
2d ago
I guess people don't know what a Boa Constrictor is? The title is all wrong, smh. I was looking for a snake, not an cat.
Reply(3)
15
JLBC
2d ago
one time they told me the same thing (are you traveling with a snake?) and it was my ex🤣🤣🤣
Reply
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
USF Helps Reduce Non-Emergency Ambulance Calls By Over 50%Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Peanut butter jars set off airport alarm in New York, TSA says. Now, a man is arrested
The man, whose name has not been released, could be slapped with a civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA
A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
blavity.com
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
Woman with skull tattoo on her face shows off results after laser removal
A woman has revealed the results of her painful laser removal after having a skull tattooed on her face and hands. Alyssa Zebrasky, from Cleveland, Ohio, had a colourful Day of the Dead skull tattooed over her face four years ago while in a 'toxic' relationship with her ex partner.
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
TODAY.com
Dog found tied up outside an Iowa airport after being abandoned by owner will be up for adoption
Amid the chaos of flight delays and cancellations, one dog was seemingly abandoned at the Des Moines airport. However, she will soon become available for adoption. A one-year-old female pup was found tied up outside the Iowa airport on Dec. 29, after her owner was unable to board their flight with her. Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin tells TODAY.com, the rescue center got a call from airport staff that the dog, who they’ve named Allie, was left behind after her owner “tried to go through the flight process without the proper kennel.”
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
Man throws drink at pregnant fast-food worker, customer steps in to help her in best way possible
Feroza Syed offered to call the cops and volunteered be a witness if she wanted to press charges. She then vented on Facebook.
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Comments / 45