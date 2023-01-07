Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man helps expand Boys & Girls clubs
Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
KCRG.com
Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. KCRG-TV9's White House Correspondent, Jon Decker joins us now live from Mexico City. Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Blick workers accept donations for local nonprofit
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Riverside bar & grill hiring
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
KCRG.com
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse
KCRG.com
Iowa legislative session to open Monday
Updated: 2 hours ago. At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
9 Who Care: PJ Cosgrove helps expand and serve the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - P.J. Cosgrove is a native of Cedar Rapids, and after graduating from Iowa State, he moved to Florida, before coming back to call Iowa his home again. He started his career at Collins Aerospace, and started to get involved in the community. John Tursi, Executive...
KCRG.com
Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flights by a new...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Grace Berger Back, Indiana Women's Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Northwestern
Indiana women's basketball shut down Northwestern 72-50 on the road while senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne rejoined the game after battling injuries. Despite being in practice only a week, Berger was the team's second leading scorer behind senior forward Mackenzie Holmes.
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
KCRG.com
More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City nonprofit United Action for Youth has thousands of more dollars of art supplies thanks to a giving campaign at a local business. During the holiday season at the end of 2022, the Blick store just a few blocks away from UAY’s Youth Center asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the nonprofit. The store ended up collecting about 500 donations, totaling close to $14,000.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
KCRG.com
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
KCRG.com
Iowa lawmakers share intentions for new legislative session
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the 90th Iowa General Assembly gets underway in Des Moines. KCRG-TV9 spoke with several lawmakers ahead of the 2023 session to learn what Iowans should expect to come out of the Capitol. “Education is the most important topic of the session,” Rep.-Elect Jeff...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
