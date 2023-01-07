ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man helps expand Boys & Girls clubs

Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena

At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. KCRG-TV9's White House Correspondent, Jon Decker joins us now live from Mexico City. Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Blick workers accept donations for local nonprofit

Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Riverside bar & grill hiring

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse

Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa legislative session to open Monday

Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel. Updated: 2 hours ago. At least one person is injured after an incident involving...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flights by a new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City nonprofit United Action for Youth has thousands of more dollars of art supplies thanks to a giving campaign at a local business. During the holiday season at the end of 2022, the Blick store just a few blocks away from UAY’s Youth Center asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the nonprofit. The store ended up collecting about 500 donations, totaling close to $14,000.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers share intentions for new legislative session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the 90th Iowa General Assembly gets underway in Des Moines. KCRG-TV9 spoke with several lawmakers ahead of the 2023 session to learn what Iowans should expect to come out of the Capitol. “Education is the most important topic of the session,” Rep.-Elect Jeff...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy