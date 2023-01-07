ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Abortion rights, climate change, voter access: Gov. Walz outlines his second-term goals

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XessW_0k6L1TVQ00

Gov. Walz, 1-on-1 with WCCO, outlines big second-term goals 02:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz begins his second term in office eager move on from the worst of the pandemic that defined his first four years and move forward, now with opportunity to pass his agenda, as Democrats take back the reins in both chambers of the state legislature.

"I'm feeling incredibly optimistic," Walz said Friday. "Obviously winning the election, we're happy with that. We've got some working majorities. But I just think it's moving beyond that—the lessons learned—and now we can start to apply things to improve people's lives."

In an interview with WCCO, the governor detailed some of his priorities as lawmakers begin their work of passing a two-year budget and policies that impact schools, family budgets, public safety and more.

He will formally unveil his budget proposal later this month, which will start that process.

"It's our goal to make this the best state for families to live," Walz said.

He listed investments in education and infrastructure, tackling climate change, and protecting abortion rights and voting access as top issues he care about.

Last year, he pitched $300 million in local government aid to help communities meet their growing public safety needs. He vows to do the same again, but said that the proposal would be coupled "smart gun legislation" to reduce gun violence. Democrats have supported red-flag laws and expanding background checks on gun sales, likely to be introduced again this year.

"You're going to see a very robust public safety package and a lot of it's going to be predicated on the flexibility of those dollars to local communities to make the decisions that's best for them," Walz said.

He also plans to push again for his one-time rebate checks plan that would provide $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 per family, paid for with some of that record-setting $17.6 billion surplus. The payments previously received a lukewarm response from his fellow Democrats.

But when asked about tax policy, he didn't commit to cutting rates with that bright budget outlook. He urged caution "before we make a lot of those long-term major changes," citing the war in Ukraine, ongoing inflationary pressures and uncertainty persisting with COVID.

"I don't view these surpluses as meaning because they're there, that means we need to spend more," the governor said. "We need to spend smartly when it makes a difference, but we also need to return it to the people when it makes a difference."

Republican and DFL leaders in the divided legislature last year alongside the governor made a broad agreement to spend what was then a surplus that exceeded $6 billion. That proposal included fully exempting social security income from state taxes, but as negotiations broke down, the deal unraveled and ultimately was never signed into law.

Now, the governor supports social security tax relief for most—but not all–with carve outs for top earners. Top DFL leaders also said they don't support an eliminating that social security all seniors, even if some newly-elected DFL members in the Senate that solidify the majority do call it a top priority.

"For most Minnesotans, you're going see tax relief in this. You're going to see it on a lot of fronts in terms of property tax relief. You're going to see it in the forms of child care," Walz said. "And what's changed was as we cut a deal and Senate Republicans decided to roll the dice and come back again this year."

DFL leaders want to move quickly on some legislation, including federal tax conformity and putting abortion rights into law -- an effort that moved out of a House committee this week. The governor anticipates both bills to be among the first he signs into law with the tax bill as early as next week.

Comments / 31

Susan Olson
2d ago

I'm so sick of all the ick. When either party gets into power and holds the purse and gavel. It's like they lick their lips, wring their hands with a big smile on their face. Thinking how much more can we get out of these people. I know my quality of life has not flourished under any of them.

Reply(4)
19
whatever
2d ago

who cares this idiot will spend money on anythjng to keep himself in office and relevant...lets start with lowering our taxes and giving back not taxpayers share if the surplus...i said taxpayers not freeloaders...and dont give ne your horsesh%$ about being minnesotan and this is what we do....

Reply
12
Jay L
1d ago

Climate change. Thanks for supporting raising the cost of everything we buy and driving up the cost of heating our homes! Great job buddy!!👍

Reply
5
Related
Minnesota Reformer

The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise

The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway.    A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

MN Legislature charges ahead on quick-strike bills

Despite a significant number of newcomers to office — almost 30 percent — the Legislature isn’t easing into its business. The first weeks are usually filled with informational hearings: what state agencies do, what are the trend lines in programs, what are gaps that might need addressing. Some of that is happening, but in just the first week there have already been pointed debates and committee votes on a bill to shore up abortion rights, one to speed through $100 million in tax filing deductions and another to put a measure of inflation back into economic forecasting.
MINNESOTA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Child Care Tax Credit Prioritized by Minnesota Democrats – See Why

Minnesota’s democratic state lawmakers prioritized during their legislative session a childcare tax credit for parents. The purpose of this prioritization is to encourage more parents to work in order to address their tight labor market. Parents can expect to receive tax credits given that they qualify for the program. Families will be helped in addressing their expenses for raising their children.
MINNESOTA STATE
ValueWalk

Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
KAAL-TV

Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization

(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
umn.edu

Minnesota to consider licenses for undocumented immigrants

This Tuesday, the Minnesota House of Representatives will discuss a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses with the Transportation Finance and Policy committee. Humphrey School of Public Affairs Associate Dean for Research Ryan Allen speaks to his research and the potential impact of the bill. Ryan...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
radioplusinfo.com

1-7-23 abortion rights bill fast tracked in minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is currently considered illegal at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions, in 13 states, including neighboring Wisconsin and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday.Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain."Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana," LeMahieu told the newspaper.LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader...
WISCONSIN STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Disagrees with David Hann’s comments

Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House committee approves bill that would protect abortion rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill to protect abortion rights in Minnesota passed its first test Thursday morning at the state capitol. The "Protect Reproductive Options," or PRO Act, establishes a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about reproductive health. It passed in the Health Finance and Policy Committee 11-8, with no Republicans voting in favor of it.Abortion is legal in Minnesota because  of a 1995 state Supreme Court Decision. But after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Democrats in charge said the right needs to be spelled out in state law to ensure access. "This past election, voters spoke decisively and told us...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud

(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait

There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
113K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy