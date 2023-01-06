Read full article on original website
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
Easy 'Sheet Pan Taco Quesadillas' Give Takeout a Run for Its Money
These are just so easy to throw together.
msn.com
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie 🍫
Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!
Crock Pot - Loaded Baked Potato Soup
If I had to choose a weakness, I think it would be potatoes. I don't know what it is about their starchy goodness but I could eat them everyday. Roasted, mashed, scalloped, heck I love simple boiled potatoes with butter, salt and pepper.
thecountrycook.net
Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
This easy Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread is made with King's Hawaiian sweet rolls, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter and drizzled with icing. Ooey gooey deliciousness!. This recipe for Cinnamon Roll Pull Apart Bread is absolutely amazing! It is so delicious and so simple to make! It's like a gooey giant Cinnamon Roll that you can tear into with family and friends or all by yourself!
Allrecipes.com
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
thecountrycook.net
Tater Tot Casserole
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
The Daily South
Corn-and-Smoked Sausage Nachos
When the Super Bowl rolls around, I don’t really pay attention to which teams are playing or who’s performing during halftime. As with any good party in the South, the main priority is the food. Watching the game at home provides certain perks that you can’t enjoy at tented tailgates. There’s nothing like sneaking away to the kitchen to whip up a last-minute dish while hungry fans are grazing away on premade snacks.
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Cheesecake Bars🤯
This recipe is going to blow your mind and kick your taste buds into overdrive! This is a family favorite, super easy to make, comes together quickly and best of all combines two of my favorite things, chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake. Prepare to have your mind blown!🤯
EatingWell
Tabitha Brown's New Kitchen & Vegan Food Collection Just Launched at Target
Starting Sunday, Tabitha Brown is bringing a whole new collection to Target shelves. The vegan TikTok star who made carrot dogs famous and even got into the seasoning business with her sunshine in a bottle already launched two collections of housewares and clothes for the big-box store, and now she's bringing her talents to the kitchenware and food aisles.
Baked Shells And Cheese
This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Woman Shares Clever Hack for Scoring an Extra 'Free' Meal at Chipotle
Somehow, this seems like cheating.
Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️
Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.
msn.com
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
Tomato Braised Pork Chops
As the weather gets cooler I look forward to creating delicious slow-braised dishes in my kitchen. My Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops will definitely fill your belly and warm your soul.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
