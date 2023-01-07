A former Virginia Tech soccer player who accused her coach of benching her when she refused to kneel during a pregame social-justice demonstration will get $100,000 under a lawsuit settlement, a new report says. Kiersten Hening is receiving the money after agreeing to dismiss the federal lawsuit she filed in 2021 against head coach Charles “Chugger” Adair on First Amendment grounds, the Roanoke Times reported. The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by either Hening or her former coach, said her lawyer, Cameron Norris, to the outlet. Hening claimed she was benched after Adair became frustrated by her political views, which...

1 DAY AGO