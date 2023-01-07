Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Look: Damar Hamlin Sent Message To Tee Higgins On Sunday
Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field on Sunday, but that doesn't mean his presence wasn't felt. Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, so he took to Twitter to cheer on the Buffalo Bills and respond to all the love he's been receiving via social media since he ...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
NFL World Furious With Head Coach's Decision Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to play most of their starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, that decision has already proved to be a little costly. Bucs center Robert Hainsey has already been ruled out with an injury. "Not what Bucs wanted to hear today: Center Robert...
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon.

Custom Damar Hamlin Shirts Net Cincy Store $50K, Proceeds Going To Foundation
A Cincinnati store that made custom Damar Hamlin shirts in the wake of the Bills safety's medical crisis tells TMZ Sports it's made $50K off the tees ... and is now planning on donating all of that cash to DH's Chasing M's Foundation. Cincy Shirts put together three designs after...
Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired
A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 opponents finalized
The San Francisco 49ers will play eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 NFL season. The list of opponents has been finalized after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16, winning the AFC South. As usual, the 49ers will face each of its NFC West rivals...
Josh Allen Got Emotional Over Bills Opening Kickoff Touchdown Return
During the Bills game on NFL Sunday, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It made Josh Allen a bit emotional. Watching his team put together such an amazing play just days after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback watched from the sideline...
Look: Chiefs Wild Trick Play Is Going Viral
The Chiefs are having fun this Saturday against the Raiders. They made that abundantly clear during the second quarter of action. Before running a trick play in the red zone, the players in Kansas City's huddle started spinning in a circle. They then quickly ran to the line of scrimmage to get the play off.
NFL Head Coach Might Be Fired If Team Loses On Sunday
A surprising NFL head coach could reportedly be fired if his team loses on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Dolphins need to win in order to make the playoffs on Sunday. Miami will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 18. If Miami, which was once 8-3 on the year,...
Ex-Virginia Tech soccer player who refused BLM kneel gets $100K in settlement
A former Virginia Tech soccer player who accused her coach of benching her when she refused to kneel during a pregame social-justice demonstration will get $100,000 under a lawsuit settlement, a new report says. Kiersten Hening is receiving the money after agreeing to dismiss the federal lawsuit she filed in 2021 against head coach Charles “Chugger” Adair on First Amendment grounds, the Roanoke Times reported. The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by either Hening or her former coach, said her lawyer, Cameron Norris, to the outlet. Hening claimed she was benched after Adair became frustrated by her political views, which...

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
Damar Hamlin's collapse is a reminder that football can be 'extremely ugly'
Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest may have been a fluke incident, but early death, chronic pain and brain damage are common for NFL players.
2 Analysts Competing For ESPN's No. 2 College Football Job
With Todd Blackledge heading to NBC Sports, ESPN is in need of a new No. 2 college football analyst. Blackledge is reportedly heading to NBC, where he'll be paired with Noah Eagle, to call primetime Big Ten football games. It's a tough loss for ESPN, who is now in need...
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday
The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
Video: 2 NFL Players Ejected For Throwing Punches
A fight broke out during the last Sunday of the NFL's regular season. Two players from the Saints-Panthers game on Sunday, D'onta Foreman and Marcus Davenport, have been ejected for throwing punches. "#Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman and #Saints DE Marcus Davenport were ejected for throwing ...
