Read full article on original website
Related
‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Is Now College Football Player Seeking NIL Deal
After taking the internet by storm in 2013, Dieunerst Collin is back in the spotlight.
thecomeback.com
Bills player has touching gesture for heroic athletic trainer
For most of this week, the NFL world has been gripped by the horrible incident regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field. But as terrifying as the situation was, Hamlin appears to be headed toward an incredible recovery, and it’s due in no small part to the heroic efforts of Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker
Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills' surreal opening kick TD
The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start. After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines ran the kick 96 yards to the house as Highmark Stadium absolutely erupted.
Damar Hamlin injury revives safety debate over a sport built on butting heads
Damar Hamlin’s tragic gridiron collapse underscores a longstanding societal dilemma over a game that, however deeply engrained in American culture, might just be too dangerous to play. Participation in tackle football among children has been slipping for years amid mounting safety concerns. The signal moment in that decline was probably the release of a 2017 study…
msn.com
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
wearebuffalo.net
Rex Ryan Cries on National TV Talking About Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The NFL is underway conducting their week 18 schedule, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs today, while the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 16 NFL games this weekend will support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after his cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ETOnline.com
Young NFL Fan Has Heartwarming Reaction to Damar Hamlin Waking Up
Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery just days after going into cardiac arrest has captivated the nation, and one young fan was even moved to tears when he heard the Buffalo Bills safety woke up. The heartwarming footage was posted on TikTok and later shared on Twitter. It has since gone viral,...
Motherly
New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0