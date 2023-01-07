Read full article on original website
thecordovatimes.com
Copper River Watershed Project takes home the gold
The jury’s out and the votes are in for this season’s lamppost decorating contest. The Cordova Chamber of Commerce announced three winners for the competition on Facebook just before the holidays. First place went to the Copper River Watershed Project, second was awarded to Ace Hardware Cordova, and third was given to Copper Valley Wireless.
