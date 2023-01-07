Read full article on original website
Silver Bay Seafoods acquires Orca Bay Foods
Silver Bay Seafoods announced on Tuesday that the acquisition of the Seattle-based, value-added food processing company Orca Bay Foods — whose market includes crab, fish, value-added seafood, battered and breaded vegetables, meat substitutes and vegan products. “This strategic acquisition provides opportunity for our fishermen owners to not only own...
Alaska anticipated to add 5,300 jobs in 2023
Economists are predicting that Alaska will add 5,300 jobs in 2023, up 1.7%, a slower pace of growth than the past two years as the state continues to recover from pandemic losses. In 2021, rebounds from pandemic lows came from reopening’s and massive infusions of federal money through household stimulus...
