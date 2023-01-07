ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Friday a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska. These proposed regulations would eliminate several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. Bear baiting is the practice of leaving food or other items to attract bears to allow hunters to harvest bears. Prior to 2020, the practice was banned in Alaska’s National Preserves, but the recently proposed regulations want to reverse that 2020 rule.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit

Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. Updated: 22 hours ago. Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage temporarily shut down service in numerous communities across Alaska on Sunday, including 911 calls, according to the network. In a Facebook post shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure began around 10 a.m. and applied to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

High temps linked to vanishing snow crabs in Bering Sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An increase in temperature changes in the Bering Sea is linked to the decline of snow crabs, according to ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Snow crabs are highly stenothermic, or only equipped to survive across a narrow range of cold water...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke

In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.”  I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance.  Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
thecordovatimes.com

Alaska anticipated to add 5,300 jobs in 2023

Economists are predicting that Alaska will add 5,300 jobs in 2023, up 1.7%, a slower pace of growth than the past two years as the state continues to recover from pandemic losses. In 2021, rebounds from pandemic lows came from reopening’s and massive infusions of federal money through household stimulus...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Sunday Minefield – January 8, 2023

The start of the 33rd Alaska Legislature is nine days away! Legislators and staff are already making their way to Juneau. The Alaska House remains unorganized but negotiations are ongoing, though no one has gotten to that magic number 21 yet for a speaker. Unless something extraordinary happens, look for the House to again not have a speaker on the first day of session. The new Senate majority coalition met in Girdwood in the lead-up to session, and they were even joined by Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska). And the Anchorage Assembly chose a temporary replacement for Forrest Dunbar, who resigned from the Assembly to serve in the Alaska Senate.
ALASKA STATE
thecordovatimes.com

Prohibited live European green crabs confiscated in Washington

Washington state fisheries officials say they confiscated live European green crabs from a Seattle market that the seller was unaware were classified as a prohibited invasive species. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said in a statement issued in late December that they got a tip that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KYUK

Lost in translation: FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok

After Typhoon Merbok slammed into Alaska’s west coast in September 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hired a California-based company to translate information into two Alaska Native languages about how to apply for disaster recovery assistance. Typhoon Merbok damaged homes and destroyed subsistence fishing and hunting tools and camps all over the Y-K Delta and on the Seward Peninsula.
ALASKA STATE
kdlg.org

Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain

On a recent, snowy afternoon, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store in Dillingham. “I came here to look for eggs," he said. "Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court

The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. A North Pole man is waiting for another chance at a...
ALASKA STATE
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy