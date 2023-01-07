Read full article on original website
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Friday a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska. These proposed regulations would eliminate several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. Bear baiting is the practice of leaving food or other items to attract bears to allow hunters to harvest bears. Prior to 2020, the practice was banned in Alaska’s National Preserves, but the recently proposed regulations want to reverse that 2020 rule.
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage temporarily shut down service in numerous communities across Alaska on Sunday, including 911 calls, according to the network. In a Facebook post shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure began around 10 a.m. and applied to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
High temps linked to vanishing snow crabs in Bering Sea
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An increase in temperature changes in the Bering Sea is linked to the decline of snow crabs, according to ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Snow crabs are highly stenothermic, or only equipped to survive across a narrow range of cold water...
Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke
In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.” I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance. Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska anticipated to add 5,300 jobs in 2023
Economists are predicting that Alaska will add 5,300 jobs in 2023, up 1.7%, a slower pace of growth than the past two years as the state continues to recover from pandemic losses. In 2021, rebounds from pandemic lows came from reopening’s and massive infusions of federal money through household stimulus...
The Sunday Minefield – January 8, 2023
The start of the 33rd Alaska Legislature is nine days away! Legislators and staff are already making their way to Juneau. The Alaska House remains unorganized but negotiations are ongoing, though no one has gotten to that magic number 21 yet for a speaker. Unless something extraordinary happens, look for the House to again not have a speaker on the first day of session. The new Senate majority coalition met in Girdwood in the lead-up to session, and they were even joined by Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska). And the Anchorage Assembly chose a temporary replacement for Forrest Dunbar, who resigned from the Assembly to serve in the Alaska Senate.
Prohibited live European green crabs confiscated in Washington
Washington state fisheries officials say they confiscated live European green crabs from a Seattle market that the seller was unaware were classified as a prohibited invasive species. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said in a statement issued in late December that they got a tip that the...
Lost in translation: FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok
After Typhoon Merbok slammed into Alaska’s west coast in September 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hired a California-based company to translate information into two Alaska Native languages about how to apply for disaster recovery assistance. Typhoon Merbok damaged homes and destroyed subsistence fishing and hunting tools and camps all over the Y-K Delta and on the Seward Peninsula.
Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain
On a recent, snowy afternoon, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store in Dillingham. “I came here to look for eggs," he said. "Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
Amid high overdose rates, Kenai Police help with statewide drug enforcement efforts
Those resources include overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan, which are distributed by the state at pickup sites like public health centers. Some kits also have fentanyl test strips. There are three pickup locations in the Central Peninsula area, and you can find a map with all sites statewide at health.alaska.gov. State...
Alaska predicted to add 5,000 jobs this year. Will there be enough workers to take them?
Alaska will have another 5,000 jobs open in 2023, but there will be even fewer workers to fill those jobs, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest report. “Nonresidents fill about 20 percent of Alaska’s jobs. Some stay — about 10 percent each year — but...
Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 6, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. A North Pole man is waiting for another chance at a...
