PARKES (Reuters) - Among the hundreds of Elvis tribute acts wandering the Australian country town of Parkes, one stands out: Sheryl Scharkie, also known as ShElvis. Parkes, 350 km northwest of Sydney, is home to a 64-meter telescope and an annual Elvis Festival, now in its 30th year. Over five days in early January, some 24,000 fans descend on a town normally home to about 14,000.
“Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel” by Spain’s José Luis López Linares clinched the best film prize out of 15 entries in competition at the ARCA Festival of Films on Art. Lopez was bestowed the valuable ARCA prize, a bronze sculpture designed and crafted by Uruguay’s preeminent artist Pablo Atchugarry whose foundation is the principal sponsor of the festival. The festival’s second edition ran Jan. 2–7. Expressing his delight and appreciation for winning the prize, Lopez said in a video message: “The film begins with Goya and ends with Goya through the memories of Carrière who deeply loved Spain and everything Spanish. He...
Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main streets of Australia this weekend celebrating 30 years of hosting the tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals.The festival takes place 350km northwest of Sydney each year in early January, with some 24,000 fans descending on the town which usually has a population of 11,000.In addition to Elvis tribute acts, the extravaganza, timed to coincide with the birthday of the "King", includes Elvis art and photo exhibitions, rock and roll dance lessons, and trivia nights.The festival provides a boost in opportunities for employment as economic growth slows and interest rates rise.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elvis impersonators flock to Birmingham for European championshipsMoment lost labrador found down a 15ft hole in the Peak DistrictProfessional organiser reveals top tips for decluttering your home
