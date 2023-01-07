Read full article on original website
ARCA Team For Sale
There’s been a number of ARCA Menards Series West teams sell off during the off-season. Add another to the list as Burgess Racing is selling off equipment. Last year, the team made history as Sarah and Bridget Burgess became the first mother-daughter pairing to join the ARCA Menards Series field. History was made at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.
Seasonal workers wanted: Daytona International Speedway to hold hiring events
DAYTONA BEACH − Daytona International Speedway will host hiring events to fill seasonal positions to work the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. The first of the three planned job fairs will be this Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Hiring events will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as next week Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.
What to Watch for in NASCAR 2023 - Chicago Street Race
Perhaps the highlight of the 2023 NASCAR season is the running of NASCAR's first ever street race along Grant Park in Chicago - set for July 4th weekend. It began as a fantasy track on iRacing for the popular eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in 2021, a race which saw James Davison take the virtual checkered flag. Since then, momentum only grew for the street race before the official announcement on July 19th, 2022.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl
A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
Stewart-Haas Racing: 2023 Driver/Crew Chief lineup updated
Two new crew chiefs join to the team lineup in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to get underway in early February. The pieces are aligning as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Stewart-Haas Racing will welcome two new crew chiefs for the 2023 season. Hear from Stewart-Haas Racing...
TRANSCRIPT: CARS TOUR Announcement
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: “We’ve been a team owner in the Series for a long time and really love what Jack (McNelly) is doing and Keeley (Dubensky) has been a part of it for several years now. They’ve done a great job with the Series. Jack talked to me about the future of the Series and wanting it to continue. I wanted to make sure that he can feel confident in the future of the Series and that it is in good hands going forward, long term. I told him that I would be interested in supporting it and becoming an investor and that started the conversation initially.
MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL
MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL WITH THREE WEEKENDS OF FULL-THROTTLE FAMILY FUN AT ANGEL STADIUM OF ANAHEIM IN JAN & FEB 2023!. Anaheim Monster Jam ® Stadium Championship Series Tickets On-Sale Now (Anaheim, CA) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to SoCal with six action-packed events over three weekends at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in January and February 2023.
CARS Tour Enters 2023 Season Under New Ownership Group
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will have new ownership when the green flag waves on its 2023 season this March. Today, NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series. “This is a dream...
