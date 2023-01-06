Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Proforma Launches 7,500th eCommerce Store
Proforma, the $500 million technology company in printing, promotional products and packaging, recently launched its 7,500th eCommerce store. Proforma reached this landmark figure due in part to the success of the eCommerce Certification Program. This program allowed for Proforma distributors to educate themselves on best practices and how to adequately use these tools, which has influenced the blossoming growth in ProStores – the company’s in-house, user-friendly and customizable eCommerce solution.
rv-pro.com
Tiffin Closing Vanleigh RV, Diversifying Motorized Offerings
Tiffin Group announced plans to diversify its motorized product offerings to focus on the growing Class B and Class C market segments. To focus on products its consumers and dealers are requesting, the organization is restructuring, including the discontinuation of Vanleigh RV (VLRV) operations, Tiffin Group’s towable division in Burnsville, Mississippi, effective in March.
rv-pro.com
Jayco Unveils 10k-Square-Foot Healthcare, Fitness Facility
RV manufacturer Jayco has opened its nearly 10,000-square-foot healthcare facility for employees on its Middlebury, Indiana, campus. The facility launched Jan. 4 in partnership with Goshen Health, providing primary and preventative healthcare for thousands of staff and their dependents across Jayco’s four brands: Entegra Coach, Jayco, Starcraft RV and Highland Ridge RV. Employees now have access to a fitness center, occupational health clinic and family care clinic services, including prescription drugs and wellness coaching.
rv-pro.com
Arrow Distributing Show Draws Dealer Crowd
The Arrow Distributing show kicked off at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas today. Dealers from across the country listened to 18 vendor seminars on new and current products. Dealers attended seminars in force with Lippert’s seminar, drawing more than 100 dealer personnel. Lippert unveiled a plethora of...
Comments / 0