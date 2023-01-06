Proforma, the $500 million technology company in printing, promotional products and packaging, recently launched its 7,500th eCommerce store. Proforma reached this landmark figure due in part to the success of the eCommerce Certification Program. This program allowed for Proforma distributors to educate themselves on best practices and how to adequately use these tools, which has influenced the blossoming growth in ProStores – the company’s in-house, user-friendly and customizable eCommerce solution.

9 HOURS AGO