Monday morning before the Cardinals made official that they'd relieved Kliff Kingsbury of his duties as head coach and that general manager Steve Keim had decided to step away from his position for health reasons, players popped in and out of the locker room at the team's facility to gather belongings and say goodbyes. It's safe to say, the 2023 Cardinals will have plenty of new faces. A change at the top means those decision-makers will...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO