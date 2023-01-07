ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore announces in-state transfer commitment

Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore is staying in the Sunshine State. Whittemore announced Saturday that he is transferring to UCF. Whittemore, a Gainesville native, was with the Gators for 4 seasons. Whittemore may not have played his last game in The Swamp. UCF and Florida are scheduled to play in Gainesville on Oct. 5, 2024.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment

Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Extra security at Wekiva High after teen shot in school parking lot

APOPKA, Fla. - There will be extra security at Wekiva High School after a teenager was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game Friday night. The teen was rushed to the hospital as deputies searched for the shooter on the ground and in the air. We are working to learn the victim's condition and if a suspect has been arrested.
APOPKA, FL
fsunews.com

FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU

On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $940M jackpot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $940 million jackpot could be yours if you matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. According to the game’s website, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13. Associated Press reported that the jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy