Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
Bell Family Farm and Apiary — Step Away from Life’s Stress and Pet Some AnimalsModern GlobePolk City, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Related
Florida high school boys basketball notebook: Olympia wins 2023 Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic final versus Bartlett (TN)
There’s not much doubt that the Olympia Titans boys basketball team being one of the best in the Sunshine State. They always look for opportunities to showcase why the program is one of the better ones nationally. Saturday in Louisiana, the Titans were able to prove themselves in a national ...
UCF Loses Commitment, Gains Another, from Transfer Portal
Former Knights commitment now headed to Atlanta, while another player is heading to Orlando.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore announces in-state transfer commitment
Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore is staying in the Sunshine State. Whittemore announced Saturday that he is transferring to UCF. Whittemore, a Gainesville native, was with the Gators for 4 seasons. Whittemore may not have played his last game in The Swamp. UCF and Florida are scheduled to play in Gainesville on Oct. 5, 2024.
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment
Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
Extra security at Wekiva High after teen shot in school parking lot
APOPKA, Fla. - There will be extra security at Wekiva High School after a teenager was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game Friday night. The teen was rushed to the hospital as deputies searched for the shooter on the ground and in the air. We are working to learn the victim's condition and if a suspect has been arrested.
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
fox35orlando.com
CHOPPER VIDEO: Crash with possible spill causing major backups on I-4 in Orlando
A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 4 in Orlando Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the Central Florida Parkway shortly before 7 a.m.
GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD
A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful, clear skies across Central Florida; when cool front moves in
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 52 degrees. Main weather concerns: We have a nice Monday ahead with mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected today through early this week.
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $940M jackpot
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $940 million jackpot could be yours if you matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. According to the game’s website, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13. Associated Press reported that the jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks […]
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Teen found after fleeing disabled car in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 16-year-old who went missing after fleeing a disabled car Saturday afternoon in Westley Chapel has been found, according to an update from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In the initial alert, deputies said Nazia Acevedo was last seen around 1 p.m. running away from...
Comments / 1