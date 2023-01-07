Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative. Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm. “The number one...
WSFA
Community arts center in Auburn to temporarily close for renovation
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A community arts center will be closed temporarily to undergo renovations. The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center will be closed beginning Jan. 9, during the facility’s renovation and expansion. Officials say the project will include an 8,000-square-foot expansion along with the reconfiguration of the existing...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
WSFA
Tuskegee mayor says 2023 looks positive for the city
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says the city is moving in the right direction. He predicts 2023 will be a good year. ”There’s new industry that we hope to announce very soon,” Tony Haygood said. The mayor says that new business is connected to the...
WSFA
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
WSFA
Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s resolutions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?. Year after year, improving our health is the top resolution made in January, and year after year, sometime in the next week or so, many of us start to lose our motivation to keep that resolution.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Young Writers program accepting applications
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is accepting applications from high school and college students until Jan. 15 for its Young Southern Writers Program. It is preferred that applicants have creative writing experience, but it is not mandatory. Applicants will be vying for a spot in the program, which will run from March 17-19 in Montgomery. The program offers students the opportunity to learn about the playwriting process and the chance to write their own play under a professional playwright’s guidance. Theater professionals will select students to attend the Southern Writers Festival for a week where the young writers will continue learning from playwriters and participate in a play festival. At the end of the festival, one student will be chosen to receive the coveted Critics Choice Award. Applications should include one letter of reference from a teacher or non-familial adult. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications and additional information are available at www.asf.net/young-southern-writers-program/. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Benefits of Hiring an Attorney to Help File for Bankruptcy in Montgomery, Alabama
The bankruptcy process in Alabama follows federal law, so filing isn’t different from filing for bankruptcy in another state. You should know the benefits of hiring an attorney to help you file for bankruptcy. Here are just a few of the top reasons it’s essential. They Can Recommend...
Greenville Advocate
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
‘Scary-sounding’ amount now required to restore Selma’s Brown Chapel AME
This is an opinion column. Brown Chapel A.M.E. cannot fall. It simply can’t. Back in May, I chronicled the heroic—and expensive—effort to restore the historic 114-year church in Selma, Alabama, where citizens battling for voting rights gathered before their marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the way to Montgomery.
WSFA
Heavy law enforcement presence in Hayneville
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A heavy law enforcement presence is on the scene of an incident in Hayneville. WSFA 12 News found the scene near Dollar General on County Road 26. While no details about the situation have been released, we’re told multiple agencies are involved. Check back for...
WSFA
Police: Abandoned vehicle in Hayneville connected to Tuscaloosa Co. double murder
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell confirms an abandoned vehicle found in the town on Sunday is connected to a double murder investigation in Tuscaloosa County. WBRC reports one person’s body was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road in...
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
alabamanews.net
Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three
The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family. Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.
WSFA
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been arrested in Lowndes County for a double homicide in Tuscaloosa County. Deputies were called to I/20-59 east in the Fosters community on January 8 around 6:15 a.m. A caller said they thought they hit someone in the road. The caller stopped...
selmasun.com
Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday
A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Comments / 0