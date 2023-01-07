MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is accepting applications from high school and college students until Jan. 15 for its Young Southern Writers Program. It is preferred that applicants have creative writing experience, but it is not mandatory. Applicants will be vying for a spot in the program, which will run from March 17-19 in Montgomery. The program offers students the opportunity to learn about the playwriting process and the chance to write their own play under a professional playwright’s guidance. Theater professionals will select students to attend the Southern Writers Festival for a week where the young writers will continue learning from playwriters and participate in a play festival. At the end of the festival, one student will be chosen to receive the coveted Critics Choice Award. Applications should include one letter of reference from a teacher or non-familial adult. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications and additional information are available at www.asf.net/young-southern-writers-program/. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO