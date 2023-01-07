ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative. Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm. “The number one...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Community arts center in Auburn to temporarily close for renovation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A community arts center will be closed temporarily to undergo renovations. The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center will be closed beginning Jan. 9, during the facility’s renovation and expansion. Officials say the project will include an 8,000-square-foot expansion along with the reconfiguration of the existing...
AUBURN, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee mayor says 2023 looks positive for the city

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says the city is moving in the right direction. He predicts 2023 will be a good year. ”There’s new industry that we hope to announce very soon,” Tony Haygood said. The mayor says that new business is connected to the...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s resolutions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?. Year after year, improving our health is the top resolution made in January, and year after year, sometime in the next week or so, many of us start to lose our motivation to keep that resolution.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama Shakespeare Festival Young Writers program accepting applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is accepting applications from high school and college students until Jan. 15 for its Young Southern Writers Program. It is preferred that applicants have creative writing experience, but it is not mandatory.   Applicants will be vying for a spot in the program, which will run from March 17-19 in Montgomery. The program offers students the opportunity to learn about the playwriting process and the chance to write their own play under a professional playwright’s guidance.  Theater professionals will select students to attend the Southern Writers Festival for a week where the young writers will continue learning from playwriters and participate in a play festival. At the end of the festival, one student will be chosen to receive the coveted Critics Choice Award.  Applications should include one letter of reference from a teacher or non-familial adult. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications and additional information are available at www.asf.net/young-southern-writers-program/.   Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery

Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Heavy law enforcement presence in Hayneville

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A heavy law enforcement presence is on the scene of an incident in Hayneville. WSFA 12 News found the scene near Dollar General on County Road 26. While no details about the situation have been released, we’re told multiple agencies are involved. Check back for...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three

The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family. Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday

A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

