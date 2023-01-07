Read full article on original website
Larry Cadena
2d ago
Go woke, go broke. Companies need to realize that cutting products for bogus woke reasons doesn’t work. Carry products from your suppliers and let the people decide whether they want to buy. Then, if you cut the product it is based on sales, not cry babies making demands when they are not shopping in your stores anyway
Delphi
2d ago
The store by me left Jersey YEARS ago and moved to PA...There they are doing fine...Jersey charges WAY TOO MUCH for Rent, Tax and Land...Jersey has become a MAJOR DUMP and the Sad thing is that it's becoming 💩 and the people are allowing it to happen 🙄🤦♀️
Comments / 8