nbcsportsedge.com
Romeo Langford returns to the streaming chat
With Devin Vassell set to miss a few weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, the Spurs were primed for someone to step up as a solid streaming option. Romeo Langford (2% rostered, Yahoo leagues) has been Vassell's replacement in the starting lineup, but he's been hit-or-miss as far as the production is concerned. But he was solid in Friday's win over the Pistons, tallying 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. The key for Langford was getting off to a good start, as this gave him a little more leeway for the remainder of the night.
nbcsportsedge.com
Get this Hardy started on a Saturday night
Jaden Hardy (1%): Hardy finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in Saturday's win, and he's now scored 15 in consecutive outings. In that span, he's shot 12-of-17 from the floor and nailed three triples. He even got high praise from Luka Dončić who said:. According to ESPN's...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Futures Market
Brooklyn Nets to win the Atlantic Division (+270) Brooklyn Nets to win the Eastern Conference (+410) The Nets hold NBA's season-long winning streak of 12-straight games, but despite that and the value starting to disappear across the board, Brooklyn is still a team worth buying into the Futures market. On...
nbcsportsedge.com
Stephen Curry getting closer to a return
While we're approaching the NBA's true halfway point regarding games played, we're well past that point in fantasy basketball. This makes the pending return of Stephen Curry from a left shoulder subluxation of even greater importance. That's one of the major storylines heading into Week 13, where 13 teams will play four games.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Performance Sunday
Dak Prescott couldn't shake off the turnover bug Sunday. Immediately after the Washington Commanders dropped an interception, Kendall Fuller picked off the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for an easy touchdown in the second quarter. Prescott has thrown an interception in seven straight games and tied Davis Mills for an NFL-high 15...
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023
The final week of the NFL regular season is among us. The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) visit the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) on Sunday with playoff implications on the line! Action kicks off at 4:25 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Commanders prediction and pick. Dallas has...
Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game
The banged-up Miami Dolphins are hoping to get as healthy as possible for their wild-card playoff game against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills
Arizona Cardinals players go separate ways amid uncertainty about new coach, GM, contracts
Monday morning before the Cardinals made official that they'd relieved Kliff Kingsbury of his duties as head coach and that general manager Steve Keim had decided to step away from his position for health reasons, players popped in and out of the locker room at the team's facility to gather belongings and say goodbyes. It's safe to say, the 2023 Cardinals will have plenty of new faces. A change at the top means those decision-makers will...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Arizona Wildcats in the CBB Futures Market
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Arizona Wildcats to Make the Final 4 (+400) Arizona...
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 18
Here’s everything you need to know about each NFC East team heading into the last game of the regular season.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Beat Giants to Clinch 1st Seed in the NFC
Jalen Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night. Hurts was back for the first time in...
Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-6) meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-24-2) Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. After a franchise record...
FOX Sports
Ranking all 14 NFL playoff teams as Super Bowl LVII contenders
The NFL playoffs are set! Fourteen teams vying to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th airing on FOX. I’ve ranked my Super Bowl contenders from 14 to 1, with one being the team I trust the most this postseason. Seattle snuck into the postseason after...
Report: Indy Turns Down Chance to Host AFC Championship
The league will have to keep looking for a possible neutral site host after a popular suggestion opted to pass on the game.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Kevin Burkhardt's eternal positivity
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
