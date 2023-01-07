Read full article on original website
Ray Alex Perry
2d ago
I don't see anything wrong with it. They're taking a gun and a CRIMINAL of the street !!!
hot967.fm
6 Men Arrested Following Funeral Of Mall Of America Shooting Victim
(St. Paul, MN) — Five men are in custody connected to the fatal Mall of America shooting. St. Paul police say the man they believe killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, as well as a man carrying a handgun, were at his funeral over the weekend. Police say the two men left and got into an SUV with five other men. One was cited and released after fleeing during an attempted stop. Five men-not including the suspected shooter-were arrested later in Minneapolis.
Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.
mspmag.com
In Conversation with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara
Brian O’Hara retired in October. After 20-plus years policing in Newark, New Jersey—where he worked his way from patrol officer to public safety director to, ultimately, deputy mayor—a milieu of officers, community activists, and political leaders gathered to celebrate the 43-year-old. But unlike most officers who turn in their badges, O’Hara’s next stop wasn’t an easy chair and a pension; it was a flight to Minneapolis to begin police career two.
Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured. Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Woman dead after shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A fatal shooting outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Lakeville left one woman dead, officials say. In information released to the media, police said officers were called to the warehouse at 9800 217th Street West just before 7 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a gunshot victim.
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
orangeandbluepress.com
6 Men Arrested After Attending Victim’s Funeral From Mall of America Shoot Out With High-Speed Police Chase
Menatosa police chased a high-speed and finally caught six men attending the funeral of a 19-year-old who was shot dead at the Mall of America in a shooting that unfolded during the nation’s busiest shopping season last month. During Johntae Hudson’s Funeral. Police say they started tailing several...
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 2
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 29-Jan. 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 30:...
Pregnant woman shot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center dies, baby delivered
The woman who was shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has died, with police revealing she was also pregnant and her baby was delivered during attempts to save her life. The Lakeville Police Department confirmed in a Monday morning update that the 31-year-old victim died at Hennepin County...
Suspect arrested in death of pregnant woman in Lakeville; baby is born but condition not known
A pregnant woman found in a car in Lakeville dies at HCMC, where staffers deliver her baby, who’s condition is not known… suspect is arrested
2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people have been caught and cuffed after a chaotic chase through the Twin Cities.Police say they started tailing a number of suspects when they spotted a gun at Friday morning's funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just prior to the Christmas holiday.Police say officers were present at the funeral to provide a safe, secure environment for those mourning.Officers report seeing two men, one in possession of a handgun and the other wanted by investigators for a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 14. They did not confront the two at the funeral service, but kept tabs on them as they left the cemetery.Police attempted to stop the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station, but a pursuit ensued that ultimately came to an end in the Dinkytown area. An alert did go out to University of Minnesota students.In total, four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man have all been taken into custody. The latter was the one who reportedly had a gun at the funeral.Police say they're still looking for a sixth person in connection with the incident.
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation
An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
Charges: Shakopee man shot into neighbor's home while "practicing" with new gun
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man is facing charges after he shot into his neighbor's home while "practicing" with his new gun.Brad Gripentrog, 60, was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.According to charging documents, officers with the Shakopee Police Department were dispatched to Milwaukee Road on the afternoon of Nov. 2 to investigate a report of accidental discharge of a firearm.Officers spoke to Gripentrog who allegedly told officers a bullet went through his window and possibly his neighbor's house after he accidentally shot his gun.Gropentrog admitted to police he thought his firearm was not loaded as he practiced aiming in his bedroom. When he pulled the trigger, however, there was a shell in the chamber. The bullet went through his window and into the neighboring townhome.He says he immediately called the police and his biggest concern was that someone may have been hurt.Police say they found the bullet inside a closet on the upstairs floor of the townhome.
Police investigating deadly St. Louis Park stabbing, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in St. Louis Park.Officers responded to a medical call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday where they found an injured man.The man later died at a hospital due to his injuries, police say.Police took a 23-year-old woman they say knew the victim into custody for second-degree murder.The incident is under investigation.
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
redlakenationnews.com
Man charged in robbery, killing of St. Paul man walking home from work
A Minneapolis man was charged with murder Thursday in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work last week. Arteze Owen Kinerd, 20, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Alex Becker, who was shot multiple times shortly before midnight Dec. 27 in an alley behind his home in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue W.
