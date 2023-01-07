The January 6th Report: What We’ve Learned & What Are the Next Steps; Plus, the Latest in Politics with the Co-Hosts of Party Politics

Read full article on original website
defendernetwork.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss
A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
'Shameful': Harris County Democrats blast new GOP election challenges
Eight cases have been filed by Republican candidates contesting the results of county's 2022 elections.
More former Harris County GOP candidates move to overturn elections
After Lina Hidalgo's challenger announced she was contesting results, several others followed suit.
Alexandra Mealer says she will file to contest Harris County judge race
HOUSTON — Alexandra del Moral Mealer, the former Republican challenger in the Harris County judge race, tweeted just before midnight Thursday that she is filing to contest the election. Mealer failed to unseat incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who won her second term in office during the midterm...
Houston Chronicle
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 'brief personal leave' ahead of first meetings
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's team announced late Wednesday night she would miss the first meetings of the 2023 session starting this week. "Beginning next week, Judge Hidalgo needs to take a brief personal leave while she deals with a family issue," the statement read. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner...
Houston Chronicle
Why Evangelical women are questioning the church—and their faith
Katy resident Bethany Dufilho and her husband, Paul, began having reservations about their church after witnessing the evangelical support of Donald Trump during the 2016 election. “I just knew that the way [Trump] was acting and the words he was using was antithetical to what I had grown up learning about Jesus and the gospel,” says Dufilho, a writer for Houston Moms.
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
Fort Bend Star
Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
KBTX.com
Randy Lemmon, longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, dies at 61
NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Randy Lemmon, a longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, died on Wednesday. Lemmon passed due to complications related to a stroke. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1984. Before his radio career, he spent nearly a decade at the university producing news and commentary for an agricultural network he created with the College of Agriculture.
Longtime Houston radio host, Randy Lemmon, dies at 61 due to complications of a stroke, family says
Known as the go-to expert on gardening, Lemmon hosted The GardenLine radio program for over 25 years, sharing tips and tricks on handling Houston's unique climate.
cw39.com
California storm sends a cold front this week | How it affects Houston’s weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week starts with relatively quiet weather in Texas. Meanwhile, California is feeling the impacts from more storm systems bringing intense wind along with heavy rain and upper-elevation snow. One of those West Coast storm systems is heading east with a cold front attached to it....
Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze
The satellite images by NASA shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.
Post office named after slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Post Office will bear the name of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén. A bill sponsored in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Sylvia R. Garcia, a Democrat who represents Texas’ District 29, was introduced in 2021. In the Senate, the bill was backed by Republican Senators Ted Cruz […]
houstonpublicmedia.org
Researchers test private wells near Jones Road Superfund Site after EPA report finds groundwater contamination is still a concern
Bo Svensson moved to his home in Northwest Harris County's Cypress area a couple of years ago. He liked the neighborhood's tall shady trees and big lots. "I wanted a better quality of life for myself and my wife and two daughters," he said. His house is on well water,...
KLTV
Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
fox26houston.com
Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court
HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
mocomotive.com
Flood advisory issued for Harris, surrounding counties
Jan 7, 2023 This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2The downtown skyline is seen as storm moves into the area Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston.Jon Shapley/Staff photographershow moreshow less2of2 Traffic moves along Interstate 10 under the Houston Avenue bridge on July 27, 2022 in Houston. TxDOT has a $347 […]
