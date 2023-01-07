ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The January 6th Report: What We’ve Learned & What Are the Next Steps; Plus, the Latest in Politics with the Co-Hosts of Party Politics

By Garrett Bohlmann
houstonpublicmedia.org
 2 days ago
Related
defendernetwork.com

GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss

A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Why Evangelical women are questioning the church—and their faith

Katy resident Bethany Dufilho and her husband, Paul, began having reservations about their church after witnessing the evangelical support of Donald Trump during the 2016 election. “I just knew that the way [Trump] was acting and the words he was using was antithetical to what I had grown up learning about Jesus and the gospel,” says Dufilho, a writer for Houston Moms.
KATY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Randy Lemmon, longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, dies at 61

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Randy Lemmon, a longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, died on Wednesday. Lemmon passed due to complications related to a stroke. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1984. Before his radio career, he spent nearly a decade at the university producing news and commentary for an agricultural network he created with the College of Agriculture.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Post office named after slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Post Office will bear the name of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén. A bill sponsored in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Sylvia R. Garcia, a Democrat who represents Texas’ District 29, was introduced in 2021. In the Senate, the bill was backed by Republican Senators Ted Cruz […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox26houston.com

Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court

HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Flood advisory issued for Harris, surrounding counties

Jan 7, 2023 This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2The downtown skyline is seen as storm moves into the area Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston.Jon Shapley/Staff photographershow moreshow less2of2 Traffic moves along Interstate 10 under the Houston Avenue bridge on July 27, 2022 in Houston. TxDOT has a $347 […]
HOUSTON, TX

