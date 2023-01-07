Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
Related
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
TODAY.com
X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida
Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag. "There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins. "Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!"...
Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
Despite more and more states legalizing marijuana, flying with it is a little complicated.
TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
A traveler at a Florida airport tried to bring a boa constrictor on a plane, calling it's an 'emotional support pet,' TSA said
TSA found the snake, named Bartholomew, in the woman's luggage while viewing the X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights
An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
A dog was found abandoned outside an airport after its owner was stopped from taking it on a flight, animal shelter says
Animal Rescue League of Iowa responded after a dog was found tied up at Des Moines airport. Workers said a passenger was stopped from boarding with it.
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
If you adopt one of these cats, Frontier Airlines will throw in a free flight too
Adopting an adorable kitten could now bring you the added bonus of a free airplane trip.
She was catching a flight in Florida. Then TSA noticed her ‘emotional support’ snake
The four-foot creature passed through the screening machine.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
Southwest Airlines passengers get stuck in the Nashville airport on Christmas — then threatened with arrest for 'trespassing'
"If you don't have a valid ticket and you're on the secured side and refuse to leave you're going to be arrested," the officer says in a viral video.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
Boa Constrictor Discovered in Passenger’s Luggage at Tampa Airport
Last month, a woman flying at Tampa International Airport tried to board a flight with an unusual 4-foot companion: a boa constrictor. However, the serpent pal was rejected by the airline, according to the Transportation Security Administration. On Friday, the TSA shared an x-ray of a woman’s carry-on bag on...
TSA Busts Florida Woman For Trying To Bring Boa Constrictor On Flight
The traveler claims the huge snake was her emotional support animal.
Raw chicken and guns: What the TSA found in luggage in 2022
Last year, someone hid drugs inside a hair scrunchie and tried to get it past airport luggage scanners in Boise, Idaho.Workers at the Transportation Security Administration spotted the contraband, which now ranks No. 6 on the agency's list of Top 10 strangest items found at airport security checkpoints in 2022. Other strange finds from last year include "soiled money" stuffed into a pair of crutches confiscated at El Paso International Airport; an inert grenade found at Milwaukee's Mitchell International airport; and electric cattle prods tucked into a carry-on guitar case, spotted at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The cattle prods were...
The Check-In: TSA found some weird stuff in 2022, go all out in Las Vegas, and more
Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. In 2022, TSA officers found guns in raw chicken and drugs in hair scrunchies If you've spent time at an airport, you know that on any given day, an interesting cast of characters passes through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. While most have totally benign objects packed in their suitcases, some try to smuggle contraband — and we're not talking water bottles and oversize shampoo bottles. The TSA said in 2022, officers found 6,500 firearms, and more than 88 percent of them were loaded. Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images This...
Comments / 0