5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
The Berkshires is Home to Two of the Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
The Berkshires definitely lucks out when it comes to great restaurants. While there are some great finds throughout the region, who knew that we also happen to have two of the absolute best hot dog spots throughout all of Massachusetts?. As someone who has only been in the Bay State...
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
AYJ Fund of North Adams awarded grant from Patriots Foundation
The New England Patriots Foundation has awarded $100,000 in grants to 17 Massachusetts nonprofits, including one in North Adams.
Is it Legal in MA to Wear Headphones While Driving?
I've been working in Berkshire County for almost 20 years and it goes without saying that I'm a big fan of music. I always seem to have music on me. What I mean by that is you can usually find me wearing headphones whether it's at WSBS radio in Great Barrington, doing chores around the house like dishes, folding clothes, sorting laundry, etc. I even wear headphones when I'm snow-blowing and mowing the lawn. Sometimes when I move my vehicles around for lawnmowing and/or snow-blowing duties, I forget that I still have my headphones on cranking out tunes. I have to pay better attention to that and you should too if you fall into this habit.
Lead water pipes in 300 Bennington homes have been replaced in pioneering project
The project, funded by an $11 million federal grant, is entering its third year just as other water systems are laying the groundwork for similar efforts. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lead water pipes in 300 Bennington homes have been replaced in pioneering project.
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish North St. Fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Firefighters extinguished a Sunday morning structure fire caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials. Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 am the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 1223 North Street, a two-family apartment building, for a possible structure fire. The 911 call was made by a good samaritan...
Four people without a home after house fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 10 Prospect Terrace for a house fire Monday morning.
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Pedestrian hit by car on Daggett Drive in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department was sent to the area of Daggett Drive for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
High levels of HAA5 detected in Agawam drinking water
People in Agawam received a drinking water warning this week, but the local water department says it's nothing to worry about.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
