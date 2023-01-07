ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Timberwolves

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 2 days ago

After listing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as questionable, the LA Clippers ruled both players out shortly before game time on Friday evening. For Leonard, it is the second night of a back to back, and he has not yet been cleared to play on consecutive nights. For George, he is still nursing hamstring discomfort.

While this game being the last night of a back to back would usually indicate both Leonard and George would be out, given their current health situations, this instance was unique. With the Clippers getting blown out in Denver on Thursday night, Leonard played just 18 minutes, and George played just 13 minutes. Because of this, both players were initially listed as questionable for this game against the Timberwolves, but were ultimately ruled out.

The Clippers have lost four-straight games, and are in real danger of losing a fifth in Minnesota. This would tie the longest losing streak since Leonard and George were acquired, although the only other five-game losing streak in that span came last year when both players were sidelined.

With this losing streak, the Clippers are in real danger of sliding into the play-in picture. They currently sit just one half-game above the 9th seed, and could fall into that spot with a loss to Minnesota. It has been a disappointing season for the Clippers, who hope to turn things around in the second half of the season with tonight's game marking the official midway point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘The Clippers Stink!’: Stephen A Smith goes off at Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LA for 31-point loss to Nuggets

Veteran sports commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hide his disappointment on the Los Angeles Clippers after the team got obliterated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Nikola Jokic and co. made easy work of the star-studded Clippers lineup featuring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, dismantling the team by way of a 31-point drubbing at Peps Center. The LA franchise was no match to Denver, especially with PG and Kawhi combining for just nine points overall-albeit in less than 20 minutes of playing time for each.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard drops telling injury update Clippers fans will love

Kawhi Leonard’s body hasn’t been the same since Zaza Pachulia undercut his landing spot during the 2017 NBA playoffs. Since then, Leonard has had to sit out games due to injury, particularly on one leg of a back-to-back set, to remain healthy for when it truly matters: the postseason. However, with the Los Angeles Clippers struggling in Year 4 of the Kawhi-Paul George era, fans’ frustrations over Leonard’s infamous load management is reaching peak levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’

One retired ex-NBA forward came on down this week to great success. Former New York Knick Jared Jeffries appeared as a contestant on an episode of the popular CBS daytime game show “The Price Is Right” that aired on Monday. Jeffries found himself as the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning at the... The post Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy