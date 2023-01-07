Demolition begins to construct new Osage Nation healthcare facility

OSAGE NATION SERVICE AREA, Okla. — Demolition began on the former Safeway building, near East Maine Street and Lynn Avenue in Pawhuska, to make way for the new Wahzhazhe Health Center.

The demolition marks progress to build a brand new 64,800 square-feet healthcare facility across two blocks in downtown Pawhuska. The preliminary plans reflect future development to meet the healthcare needs of a growing population. In addition, the location provides easy access to the facility while enhancing the visual appeal of the area.

“This is a monumental step in the right direction for holistic healthcare for Osages and Osage community members,” said Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. “The property is owned by the Osage Nation. After demolition, we will confidently pass the project along to the Si-Si A-Pe-Txa Board of Directors and Osage Nation Health System Leadership to keep the progress moving forward with our full support.”

The new center will be governed by the Si-Si A-Pe-Txa — the Healing Place — Board of Directors per the Healthcare Reform Act of 2022 enacted April 25, 2022, which creates a new health system under Si-Si A-Pe-Txa as a separate enterprise.

Si-Si A-Pe-Txa oversees services provided at the Wahzhazhe Health Center, the Primary Residential Treatment Centers, the Osage Nation Counseling Center, Prevention, Community Health Representative, Public Health Nursing, Elder Nutrition and any other health care services assigned by the Principal Chief and approved by the board of Si-Si A-Pe-Txa.

Board Chair Cindra Shangreau has been leading the project development along with fellow board members Michael Bristow, Hailey Kramer and Tim Shadlow

“We are driving this project fast and furious for our Nation’s citizens, patients and family members, as well as the Health System’s employees who deserve to practice medicine and serve our patients with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities,” she said.

The Si-Si A-Pe-Txa Board of Directors, the Osage Nation Health System’s legal counsel, and Chief Executive Officer have retained Financial Services Advisors (FSA) to complete the loan package options for the new clinic along with any available products from USDA or the BIA for a government guarantee, if needed. Rate sheets and final decisions on the financing package should be finalized in the next few months and have been underway since November 2022 with the new leadership team and their advisors.

The Osage Nation Health System CEO Mark Rogers is preparing for the massive growth along with a deeply committed healthcare administration team.

“The Osage Nation Health System going from an I.H.S. legacy facility of 9,800 sq. ft. to 64,800 sq. ft. is an enormously huge investment and commitment in our ability to service the Osage people, our patients from other Tribes, as well as their families,” said Rogers. “As the Health System embarks upon its new identify with Title VI and Elder Care programs spooling up, the Residential Treatment Crisis Counseling Center preparing to break ground with its five facilities, and the Mobile Medical Units being readied and staffed up for coverage of the Osage Reservation, we are in unprecedented times of opportunity and growth.”

Although the new facility is an exciting advancement for the Osage Nation Health System, Rogers states that the clinical and administrative teams have already been working in tandem to deliver quality healthcare improvements to patients.

“The Health System is not waiting for a new building or equipment, we are making these changes and investments now to improve technology, equipment, and access for our patients,” he said.

©2023 Cox Media Group