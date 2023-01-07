ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

The Cullman Tribune

ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm.  The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday January 7th

Jeremy Hutt, 30 of Gadsden, arrested by the Centre Police Department, on charges of DUI. Ashley Stanfield, 47 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department on charges of Failure to appear on previous charges and on hold for another agency. Austin Hubbard, 27 of Centre, arrested by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Constitutional Carry Goes Into Effect

ALABAMA-- On January 1, 2023, House Bill 272, also known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, ended the need to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a car, went into effect. Rep. Shane Stringer, a Republican from Mobile County, along with Sen. Gerald Allen,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama prison attacks kill at least 2, injure 4 in 1 week

A violent week at the Alabama Department of Corrections left at least two men dead and four men assaulted at two separate prisons. The week’s attacks come after at least 11 prisoners were killed by other inmates from January 2022 to September 2022. That number does not include deaths that are still under investigation, suicides, or staff-on-inmate homicides. No comprehensive information is available yet about violence at the prison system between October and December.
ALABAMA STATE
YAHOO!

Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals

Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS 42

Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
HELENA, AL

