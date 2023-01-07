Read full article on original website
ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm. The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
YAHOO!
Palm Beach Police: South Dakota man charged with stealing gun, violating probation
A South Dakota man was arrested Friday after a stolen gun was found in his car during a traffic stop, Palm Beach Police said. The man, who turns 19 on Jan. 11, was driving a 2022 Chevy sedan east on Royal Palm Way when he failed to stop at a stop sign while turning left onto Hibiscus Way, according to an arrest report.
WAAY-TV
Ivey signs executive order changing rules for 'good time' accrued by state inmates
Inmates in Alabama's prisons will face stricter rules for accruing and keeping any "good time" they earn while incarcerated, thanks to an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey. The state's "Good Time Law" allowed inmates to reduce the length of their prison sentence through good behavior, in some...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
weisradio.com
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Pig on the loose: Persistent porker eludes Alabama police
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama police department is used to catching criminal swine, but this porker is proving to be elusive. A pig spotted “multiple times” on the median of Interstate 59 in Springville evaded police and animal control officials on Friday, AL.com reported. In a Facebook...
WAFF
ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
YAHOO!
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. During the...
Alabama: Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday January 7th
Jeremy Hutt, 30 of Gadsden, arrested by the Centre Police Department, on charges of DUI. Ashley Stanfield, 47 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department on charges of Failure to appear on previous charges and on hold for another agency. Austin Hubbard, 27 of Centre, arrested by...
southerntorch.com
Constitutional Carry Goes Into Effect
ALABAMA-- On January 1, 2023, House Bill 272, also known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, ended the need to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a car, went into effect. Rep. Shane Stringer, a Republican from Mobile County, along with Sen. Gerald Allen,...
YAHOO!
The latest on the Mount Dora slayings: Suspect back in Lake County, held without bail
TAVARES —– Vickie Lynn Williams, the person of interest in the slaying of Darryl and Sharon Getman at Waterman Village in Mount Dora, had her first appearance before a Lake County judge Saturday. Williams, who was arrested Monday in Savannah, Georgia, was moved to the Lake County jail...
Alabama prison attacks kill at least 2, injure 4 in 1 week
A violent week at the Alabama Department of Corrections left at least two men dead and four men assaulted at two separate prisons. The week’s attacks come after at least 11 prisoners were killed by other inmates from January 2022 to September 2022. That number does not include deaths that are still under investigation, suicides, or staff-on-inmate homicides. No comprehensive information is available yet about violence at the prison system between October and December.
YAHOO!
Church abuse investigation suspects 188 Kansas clergy committed crimes — but no charges filed
Nearly 200 Kansas clergy are suspected of committing criminal acts against children, according to a long-awaited probe into clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Kansas, released Friday, that reviewed five decades-worth of materials. No charges have been filed, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, despite 30 cases being...
YAHOO!
Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals
Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected...
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
Alabama man, woman face child endangerment, drug-related charges
An Alabama man and woman have been charged with child endangerment and drug-related charges, police say, after they were found on New Year’s Eve with a child near where they were allegedly making methamphetamine. Priceville police said they were called to an address regarding a report of an unauthorized...
Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
