Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick “Out-Gangstered” Him & Death Row Records Crew
Snoop Dogg says that legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick "out-gangstered" him and some of his Death Row Records cohorts. The post Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick “Out-Gangstered” Him & Death Row Records Crew appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Lil Wayne's Ex-Personal Chef Files $500k Lawsuit Against Rapper For Wrongful Termination
New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was hit with a boiling $500k lawsuit from his former chef for alleged wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking lawsuit comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported details on a different suit filed against the rapper by another ex-employee — his personal assistant, who accused Lil Wayne of assault while onboard his private jet. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, former chef Morghan Medlock accused the I'm On One rapper of wrongful termination after she allegedly had to leave a Las Vegas trip with Wayne early to deal with a family emergency. Along with the accusation...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Julia Fox Teases Date With Drake Involved Private Jet, ‘Cuddles,’ and Chanel Bags
Julia Fox is still reminiscing about her time spent with Drake. In a new episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress was asked to describe her best celebrity date. “Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” the 32-year-old said. “It was great, yeah.”
Lil Wayne’s Team Responds To Former Chef’s $500K Lawsuit
Lil Wayne‘s camp has issued a statement countering claims made by his former private chef, who recently filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired without reason. In her lawsuit, filed on Tuesday (December 20), Morghan Medlock accused Weezy of wrongful termination and retaliation, among other things. Medlock alleged that she accompanied Wayne on a Memorial Day trip to Las Vegas and had to suddenly leave when she was notified that her 10-year-old had sustained a head injury that left him hospitalized.
RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight
Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
Dave Chappelle Gets Down On The Dance Floor In Ghana | TMZ TV
Bills Legend Andre Reed Customizes Own Jersey To Honor Damar Hamlin. La La Anthony Says She Has Zero Dating Options to Start 2023. French Montana Shares Advice He Gave Quavo to Cope with Takeoff's Death. 1:19. Gene Simmons Calls Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singer List B.S. After Snubs. 2:11. Jeremy...
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Cardi B & Offset Perform Together At Miami Nightclub NYE Party: Video
Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night to an audience full of stans. In videos circulating online, as seen below, Cardi B and Offset sing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even added clips of the extravaganza to her Instagram Stories.
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Superstars Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, and Ne-Yo Keep the Party Going on New Year’s Day at Drai’s Nightclub
The New Year celebration was still going strong at Drai’s Nightclub with several celebrities coming out to party late into the night on New Year’s Day. They included superstar comedian Kevin Hart, three-time Grammy-Award-winning artist Ne-Yo, music superstar Chris Brown, who performed to a sold-out crowd at Drai’s Nightclub for New Year’s Eve, and Las Vegas Raiders all-star wide receiver Davante Adams.
People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds
People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
New Music Monday: Popcaan & Drake, Quavo, French Montana Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
It’s hard keeping up with all the new music released each week. Just when you’ve fallen in love with a certain song, album, or artist, something else drops. It’s a fun time to be a music fan, sure, but also tricky. Rest easy though, as BET has...
Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy
Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face. Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality Show “One time, we...
Migos’ Quavo Shares New Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”: Watch the Video
Migos’ Quavo has shared his tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the Atlanta rapper remembers his late nephew and group member who was killed in November in Houston. Listen to the song below. Last year, weeks before the killing, Quavo and Takeoff released their...
Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past
Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate. This time, Gunvalson will be sans RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, who has returned to the main show. However, Gunvalson will be joined by Gretchen Rossi who held an orange between Season 4 and Season 8. Brandi Glanville...
Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For ‘Diddy + 7’ Reality Show
Diddy has reportedly filed an entertainment trademark application for a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7. According to The Jasmine Brand, the 53-year-old mogul issued documentation seeking to assume the rights to the trademark on May 2, 2022, which was published for opposition on Tuesday (Jan. 3). The document, which was filed by CE Trademark, LLC, reads that name Diddy + 7 will be used for “Entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable audio and video recordings featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music and lifestyle; entertainment services,...
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album
DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
